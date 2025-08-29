BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 1, 2025

Here are our picks for Week 1:
|Week 1
Games
|Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
|Kevin Chlum
NT Sports Editor
|Dan Pearson
FCA Director
Guest picker
|Princeton at Newman
|Princeton
|Princeton
|Princeton
|BV at St. Bede
|BV
|BV
|BV
|Hall at Orion
|Orion
|Orion
|Orion
|Milledgeville at ALO
|Amboy
|Amboy
|Milledgeville
|L-P at UT
|L-P
|L-P
|UT
|Mendota at Riverdale
|Riverdale
|Riverdale
|Riverdale
|Geneseo at Rochelle
|Rochelle
|Rochelle
|Geneseo
|Kewanee at E-P
|E-P
|Kewanee
|E-P
|A-W at A-Town
|A-W
|A-W
|A-W
|Sterling at Metamora
|Metamora
|Sterling
|Metamora