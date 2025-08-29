Shaw Local

Analysis   •   Features   •   Podcast   •   Photo Store
Friday Night Drive

BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 1, 2025

BCR Pigskin Prognosticators

BCR Pigskin Prognosticators (Kevin Hieronymus)

By Kevin Hieronymus

Here are our picks for Week 1:

Week 1
Games		Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Kevin Chlum
NT Sports Editor
Dan Pearson
FCA Director
Guest picker
Princeton at NewmanPrincetonPrincetonPrinceton
BV at St. BedeBVBVBV
Hall at OrionOrionOrionOrion
Milledgeville at ALOAmboyAmboyMilledgeville
L-P at UTL-PL-PUT
Mendota at RiverdaleRiverdaleRiverdaleRiverdale
Geneseo at RochelleRochelleRochelleGeneseo
Kewanee at E-PE-PKewaneeE-P
A-W at A-TownA-WA-WA-W
Sterling at MetamoraMetamoraSterlingMetamora
High School FootballBCR SportsBureau Valley PrepsHall PrepsPrinceton PrepsAmboy PrepsSt. Bede PrepsLaSalle-Peru PrepsIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesFriday Night Drive Front Headlines
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986 and is Sports Editor of Putnam County Record. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL