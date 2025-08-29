2025 Kendall County girls flag football season preview capsules

The 2025 girls flag football season starts this week. Here are previews of teams from around the Record Newspapers coverage area.

Oswego

Coach: Abigail Jambor

Top players: Violette Wisniowicz, sr., QB; Destiny Hicks; Alexis Fomby; Mak Hill; Emma Franceschini; Thalia Aburto

Worth noting: Oswego begins its inaugural season as an IHSA-sanctioned flag football team. The Panthers beat Rockford Auburn 26-7 in their season opener. Jambor noted that Wisniowicz has the speed and ability to scramble, and good decision-making and a quick release at quarterback to distribute the ball to multiple receivers. The Panthers have several quick receivers who have played basketball, ran track and wrestled, including Hicks, Fomby and Hill. Defensively, captains Franceschini and Aburto return from last year’s club team to lead a disciplined flag pulling unit that will thrive on reading and reacting.

“With new players, adding to our returning club players, we will look to focus on team chemistry, adjusting to the game, and learning how to execute in pressure situations,” Jambor said. “The blend of veteran players on both sides of the ball, speed, efficiency, and aggressive play, we look to compete right away!”

Oswego East

Coach: Ryan Clifford

Top players: Brianna Lill, sr., WR; Ashley Gumm, sr., WR; Keelan Quick, sr., DE; Daniel Stone, jr., QB; Avaya Kittling-Turner, jr., RB; Francesca Schulte, jr., RB; Harper Dawe, jr., WR; Macy Dick, jr., S; Rachel Kangas, jr., LB.

Worth noting: Clifford says that the Wolves are in a strong position with a blend of experienced multi-sport seniors and a talented junior class that has already shown it can compete at a high level. Wide receivers Lill and Gumm bring consistency to the perimeter and Stone has taken significant strides in her development. Kittling-Turner and Schulte make up a versatile backfield with Dawe another reliable target.

Defensively, the Wolves will lean on Quick to pressure the quarterback and control the edge. Dick provided range and awareness at safety and Kangas is an anchor at middle linebacker.

“This season, our focus is on playing fast, disciplined football and building on the foundation we’ve built,” Clifford said. “With strong senior leadership and a group of juniors eager to step into bigger roles, we feel confident in our ability to compete and create lots of memories in our inaugural legacy season.”

Yorkville

Coach: Clarissa Cooper

Top players: Brooke Ekwinski, sr., QB; Annabel West, sr., WR; Kayla Kersting, sr., RB; Addi Beetham, jr., WR/QB; Janilah Smith, jr., rusher.

Worth noting: The Foxes in their second season have 20 girls on their roster, of which 10 are seniors – the majority of them returning. Returning quarterback Ekwinski is adjusting to the new rush rule and has made great connections so far with receivers Kersting, West and Bella Esquivel. Kersting, who will play softball collegiately at Iowa, is back after an ankle injury cut short her flag football season last year. Beetham and Smith are new players, Beetham showing an ability to learn new positions and Smith’s track experience and speed has allowed her to excel as a rusher.

“Defensively, we have continued growing from last year, in learning new coverages and implementing more challenging concepts now that the foundation has been built,” Cooper said. “We are looking forward to an exciting season now that Southwest Prairie Conference has joined!”