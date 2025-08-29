2025 IHSA football preview: Momence to lean on Erick Castillo in quest to stay near top of the VVC

2025 Outlook

Head Coach: Wayne Walker (10th season)

Career Record: 42-41

Conference: Vermilion Valley

Last Playoff: Class 2A First Round, 2024

Best Playoff: Class 2A Semifinalist, 1991

2024 Record: 8-2

Playing up on varsity since he was a freshman, Momence senior quarterback Erick Castillo felt just as much a part of last year’s graduating class at Momence as he does his own. That’s why he felt so bad, not just physically, but also mentally, when an injury took him out of last year’s IHSA Class 2A first-round playoff game against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington, a 41-13 upset win for the Trojans.

And Momence coach Wayne Walker said it’s also put an even bigger chip on Castillo’s shoulder ahead of his own senior season this fall.

“Just the motivation out of Erick so far, he really got along with that senior class, so he really wants to turn us around, get us back in the playoffs and get us further,” Walker said. “Seeing him go out with that injury, that was heartbreaking.”

Through his first three seasons, Castillo has amassed 4,464 passing yards and thrown 46 touchdown passes, including an area-best 1,814 yards and 18 touchdowns last year on 111 for 203 passing. He also had another 356 yards and nine TDs on the ground. Walker said that Castillo’s work ethic doesn’t just rub off on his teammates, but the Momence community.

“I think it’s everybody in the school,” Walker said. “He’s a great kid off the field, he’s a great kid that has high standards of how he should hold himself and standards of where everyone else should be. It’s a rarity.”

Bellcow running back Marchello Draine graduated, but senior Dakota Lewke is ready to rise a spot on the depth chart after a productive summer. Draine’s younger brother, Phyllip Draine, will see his share of carries as well.

Castillo’s favorite target, All-State wideout Brogan Halpin, also graduated, but Jayden Dau is back after becoming a bit of a freshman phenom last year, and senior Eddie Ferreira is healthy and looking to revert to his 2023 form after battling injuries last season. Another sophomore, Grayson Cantwell, looks to have locked in a spot out wide as well.

The trenches have some holes to fill, but seniors Jackson Ford and Josh Garcia are back on both sides of the ball, and fellow senior James Prutsman will also go both ways after an impressive summer transferring in from Marian Catholic. Another senior, Corday Watkins, will also man the line.

Momence’s youngest position group is linebacker, where sophomores Caden Billadeau and Jimmy Penley will man the middle, with Lewke and Cantwell on the outside. On the contrary, the secondary is quite experienced with Ferreira back at safety, Castillo converting to cornerback from linebacker and Dau and Draine working in the opposite cornerback spot.