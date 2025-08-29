2025 IHSA football preview: Kankakee looks to keep building, growing as Ed Hazelett era begins

2025 Outlook

Head Coach: Ed Hazelett (1st season)

Career Record: 0-0

Conference: Southland

Last Playoff: Class 6A Quarterfinals, 2024

Best Playoff: Class 5A Second place, 2021

2024 Record: 10-2

Four years ago, the Kankakee football team made its first, and so far only, state championship appearance when they took home the IHSA Class 5A runner-up plaque in 2021. After four years in his native Indiana, the defensive coordinator of that team, Ed Hazelett, is back to lead the Kays as their new head coach.

Hazelett replaces now-Evanston coach Miles Osei, who led the Kays to a 21-3 record and a pair of Class 6A quarterfinal trips in his two seasons on W. Jeffery St. And with contests against defending state champions Nazareth (Class 5A) and Lincoln-Way East (Class 8A), there’s been a sense of urgency over his first offseason.

“The sense of urgency is real, real tight around here,” Hazelett said. “We’ve got some juggernauts to come out, so we’ve got to be on point at all times. Might as well practice that now.”

While the Kays did say farewell to a deep class of seniors that was led by All-State linebacker Kennyan Chandler and honorable mention running back/defensive back James Stampley Jr., they’ve also got an electric collection of talent back, and even more ready to make their own varsity impact.

Junior quarterback Phillip Turner returns after bursting onto the scene with 1,291 yards and 13 touchdowns on 81 for 127 passing, adding another 273 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. The maestro of the offense, Hazelett can’t wait to see what Turner can do in year two.

“He’s one of the players I’m most excited about because we’re able to do so many things,” Hazelett said. “I want to do everything that will make him be successful and I want to see him do great things. I’m just excited about what we’re going to be able to do, what he’s going to be able to do.”

The backfield will feature some new names, but the same expectations. Senior Jaymari Hairston, the younger brother of 2016 Bishop McNamara graduate and current New York Giants running back Jonathan Ward, will see plenty of touches, as will talented juniors Zayden Henley and Zion Thomas.

Kankakee's Jaymari Hairston splits the defense during a scrimmage at the Kays' summer camp Thursday, July 31, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

“Jaymari is just finding the holes and looking amazing out there, looking like his brother,” Hazelett said. “I hate to compare them and want to let him be his own man, but the way he looks, he’s a man amongst boys.”

The Kays boast a pair of senior leaders at receiver in Zeke Sherrod (12 catches, 295 yards, 5 TDs) and Cedric Terrell III (24 catches, 245 yards, TD), with the latter operating all over the offense. Hazelett called the duo his “dogs,” but is also excited at the prospects of freshman Davion White and junior David Andrade, the latter of whom will also log snaps at tight end.

“You saw [White] hit a bit of a freshman wall when things started going a million MPH for him, but things have started to slow down for him and I can’t wait to see what he can do,” Hazelett said. “David, he can play multiple positions, knows what to do and I’m excited to see the roles he’s going to play.”

Former offensive line coach Kendrick Crite returns to coach a line that returns sophomore guard Dameir Green. Senior Bryce Arceneaux, who played tackle last year, will play some tight end as well in 2025. Seniors Ethan Tanzie, dubbed “Mr. Reliable” by Hazelett, and Jeremiah Watson have locked in spots on the line as well.

The Kays return a pair of uber-talented defensive linemen in Daily Journal All-Area and All-Southland junior tackle Jyheir Sutton and All-Southland senior Camron Johnson at end. Freshman KJ Crite will immediately hop into the starting unit up front as well.

Led by Chandler, the school’s all-time leading tackler, last year’s linebacking unit all graduated. That leaves Hairston and junior Caden Benson to lead this year’s linebackers, with senior Dearsy Barlow and junior Momence transfer Taj O’Brien to see time there too.

Kankakee's Cedric Terrell III nearly catches a pass near the end zone Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, during the Kays' 21-20 loss to Richards in the IHSA Class 6A Playoffs quarterfinal. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

Sherrod and his seven interceptions are back at one cornerback spot with fellow senior Dominic White on the other side. Terrell III will also man the deep safety spot after doing so last year. They may lack the size of prior Kankakee secondaries, but what they lack for in length they make up for in speed.

“I’m looking forward to see how those guys can guard people, especially going against some of the quarterbacks we’re going against,” Hazelett said.

As he’s come in and built on the same defensive schemes and mentality they program operated under after he left, and also worked with a familiar coaching staff to prepare a new offense, Hazelett has had his team as active as they could be this summer. Now that the season is here, he can’t wait to see what all that work has led to.

“The summer was really busy for us,” Hazelett said. “Our kids played a lot of football, they banged a lot, so now it’s just getting our horses to the race, fine-tuning and getting ready for the season.”