2025 IHSA football preview: Coal City aiming to stay on upswing following trip to state semifinals

Coal City's Gavin Berger (23) catches a short pass for a touchdown during Class 4A quarterfinal football game between Dixon at Coal City on Saturday, Nov 16, 2024 in Coal City. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

2025 Outlook

Coach: Francis Loughran (4th season)

Career Record: 31-14

Last Playoff: Class 4A Semifinalist, 2024

Best Playoff: Class 2A State Champs, 1993

2024 record: 10-3

Coal City increased its win total for the fourth straight year in 2024, also the fourth season for head coach Francis Loughran. They finished 10-3, an increase of two wins from the year prior, and reached the postseason for the 13th straight season in which the playoffs took place. The Coalers nearly played for a state title, too, but suffered a 21-14 loss in the state semifinals to eventual Class 4A champions DePaul Prep.

“We had a good offseason,” he said. “I think one of the biggest keys is that the seniors have taken a leadership role. Between the workouts, 7-on-7’s, camp days, I feel really good about where we’re at. The guys have repeated that they’re not satisfied after last year, so it’s good to see they’re still working hard and looking to have as much success as last year.”

The Coalers will head into the season looking to replace 2025 graduate Landin Benson and his school-record 4,111 career rushing yards. He ran for 1.700 yards and 28 touchdowns on 268 carries last season, earning Class 4A All-State honors and was named the Daily Journal Player of the Year. Juniors Logan Natyshok and Aidan Scorgham will get the chance to fill that void, as will senior Brody Widlowski.

The offensive line will once again be anchored by players like three-year starter Cade Poyner and Wyatt Koehn, players that Loughran highlighted as two of the team’s most important seniors when it comes to leading by example through their commitment and hard work.

Junior Connor Henline started a handful of games at quarterback last season while the graduated Zander Meents was out with injury, and now he’ll be called upon to be the guy from day one, already having familiarity with returning senior pass-catchers Natyshok and Gavin Berger.

“He’s worked hard in the offseason, physically but also understanding the playbook,” Loughran said. “He’s a great leader, good teammate, so he’s been doing a great job.”

The Coalers also bring back plenty of experience on defense, with players like Poyner and Emmitt Easton bringing tenacity and production to the defensive line, Mason Garner leading the linebacking core and Brock Finch returning in the secondary.

With no shortage of veteran leadership on both sides of the ball to help the younger players grow into new roles, Loughran said he expects the team to be able to hit the ground running.

“We need to have a good start Week 1,” he said. “Throughout the season, especially early on, guys are trying to find their spot. That’s going to kind of work its way out, and in order for that to happen is to continue having good preparation, good practice and see how things shake out.”