2025 I8FA preview: Milford/Cissna Park looks to continue winning 8-man tradition

2025 Outlook

Coach: Clint Schwartz (14th season)

Coach Record: 72-53

Conference: Illinois 8-Man Football Association

Last Playoff: I8FA First Round, 2024

Best Playoff: I8FA State Champs, 2018

2024 record: 6-4

The move to 8-man football has been fruitful for Milford/Cissna Park. The inaugural I8FA champions in 2018 have put up an overall record of 52-17 as an 8-man program, including a 6-4 record last season. Veteran head coach Clint Schwartz said that the standard that has been set in recent years will not be any different in 2025.

“Since we made that transition to 8-man football, things have gone really well for our kids, and it’s really brought that love of football back for our community and our players,” he said. “Our guys, they don’t know anything else than competing in every single game and trying to go 1-0. The goal is to make the playoffs and hopefully be able to make a run when late October and early November rolls around.

There will be plenty of returners from last season’s team to try and help the Bearcats keep their winning 8-man reputation intact. A big key for Schwartz is that the team will have continuity with a pair of seniors at the only two positions that are basically guaranteed to touch the ball on every single play.

“A lot of it starts with our returning quarterback, Dierks Neukomm,” Schwartz said. “He had a really good, solid year for us last year. He finished I think 60 yards short of our single-season passing record, and we missed two games because of forfeit... We look forward to him leading the offense again, taking the next step in that leadership and being more vocal with our guys, and he’s done a really good job with that. Then the guy that gets him the ball on every snap, Jaden Souders at the center spot for us, this will be his third year starting. It’s just an exciting time to have him back and not have to worry about that exchange between center and quarterback.”

Key returners elsewhere include senior Mario Martinez at linebacker and running back, who comes into this season 20 pounds heavier that he was a year ago while maintaining his quickness on the field. He will be joined at the linebacker position by Coy Lucht, who Schwartz said has emerged as a vocal leader on defense while continuing to lead by example with his physical play.

There are also some seniors that will be getting their first shot to fully contribute as starters this season after three years waiting in the wings, with Jream Renteria stepping in to start at tight end and Ben King sliding into a starting spot in the offensive line at guard. Junior Brayden Forbes is a player that Schwartz expects to be a factor on the defensive side, while fellow juniors Jace Comstock and Skylar Estay help shore up the receiver position.