NewsTribune 2025 Week 1 IHSA football previews

L-P's Nick Hachenberger smiles after forcing a fumble against United Township during a game last season at Howard Fellows Stadium. The Cavaliers have won six consecutive season openers and 14 in a row against United Township. The Cavs open the 2025 season Friday at UT. (Scott Anderson)

Nonconference

La Salle-Peru at United Township

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cavaliers: JJ Raffelson will make his debut as L-P’s head coach after serving as an assistant coach for the last two years. The Cavs have won six consecutive season openers and have won 14 games in a row against United Township, including last year’s 18-16 win at Howard Fellows Stadium to start the season. Sophomore quarterback Marion Persich, who is receiving NCAA Division I interest, will lead the offense after completing 100 of 189 passes for 1,398 yards and nine touchdowns last year while running for more than 300 yards and five TDs. Senior Easton Moriarty returns at running back, and senior Landon Zellers is back at receiver. Junior twins Jaron and Mason Morscheiser, who are 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, are expected to be key contributors at tight end and linebacker.

L-P's Easton Moriarity, carries the ball against St. Bede during a joint practice in July at Howard Fellows Stadium. (Scott Anderson)

About the Panthers: United Township has not made the playoffs since 2001, but has been knocking on the door with back-to-back 4-5 seasons. The Panthers return 23 seniors. Seniors Tristan Wallarab, Damien Zannou and Eli Oppenheimer will anchor the offensive line. Junior Johnathan Drake takes over as the team’s starting quarterback after getting some varsity snaps last fall. Senior Jasiah Massey will be one of UT’s top offensive threats after catching 39 passes for 473 yards and five touchdowns last year. Senior Isaiah Navarrete and Leo Sim will be key contributors at running back and defensive back.

Friday Night Drive pick: La Salle-Peru

Bureau Valley junior running back Dane Stewart is on the verge of a breakout season for the Storm this fall. (Photo provided)

Bureau Valley at St. Bede

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Storm: The Pat Elder era is underway at Bureau Valley, where the highly successful veteran coach has taken over. He has led three previous schools (Sherrard, Richmond-Burton, Ridgewood) to 18 playoff appearances in 23 years. BV has not made the playoffs since 2016 and had a pair of close calls with 4-5 campaigns the last two years under former coach Mat Pistole. Junior Dane Stewart (RB/LB) is expected to make a big impact with a cast of returning players in seniors Tyce Barkman (RB/LB), Jacob Bolin (OL/DL) and Brandon Carrington (WR/DB), and juniors Blake Foster (WR/DB) and Tucker Shane (RB/DB).

About the Bruins: The Bruins also have a new head coach, as former assistant coach Jack Brady, an SBA alum and former Bruins quarterback, takes over. The new Bruins coach returns a number of key players from last year’s 2-7 squad, including seniors Gino Ferrari (QB/DB) – who threw for 731 yards and five touchdowns last year – Carson Riva (WR/DB), AJ Hermes (WR/DB), Traejon Raffety (TE/LB), Jose De La Torre (WR/DB) and Weston Heersink (OL/DL), as well as juniors Landon Marquez (RB/LB) – who rushed for 742 yards and six touchdowns on 164 carries in 2024 – and Demian Baker (OL/DL). The Bruins won the final meeting between the two Three Rivers Conference rivals 31-20 at St. Bede in 2022. St. Bede departed for the Chicagoland Prairieland Conference in 2023, and Bureau Valley left the Three Rivers in 2024 in favor of the Lincoln Trail.

Friday Night Drive pick: Bureau Valley

Three Rivers crossover

Hall-Putnam County at Orion

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Red Devils: Hall alumnus Nick Sterling will make his debut as head coach after serving as an assistant last season when the Red Devils finished 2-7. The Red Devils are looking to win their first season opener since 2015, when they beat Fulton 21-7. Hall has lost nine consecutive games to Orion, including six season openers during the stretch. The Chargers beat Hall 42-14 last season. Hall has plenty of experience after graduating just five seniors last year. Senior Braden Curran had over 700 offensive yards and 10 TDs. Senior Aiden Redcliff (782 yards and eight TDs) also returns at running back, while senior Dylan Glynn (19 of 47, 524 yards, four TDs) is back at quarterback. Four-year starter Jacob Mongan will anchor the offensive line.

About the Chargers: Senior Kale Filler returns for his fourth season as the starting QB for his dad Chip’s Chargers. He completed 173 of 296 passes for 2,203 yards and 18 TDs last season and is the Orion career record holder for completions, attempts, yards and touchdowns at 400 of 730 passes for 5,200 yards and 60 TDs. The Chargers return eight starters on offense and nine on defense, including three-year starter Owen Voorhees at receiver and defensive back. Orion made the playoffs every season from 2014-19 but has gone 14-26 since, including 2-7 last season.

FND pick: Orion

Mendota quarterback Aden Tillman, talks to head coach Jim Eustice between plays during a joint practice in July at Mendota High School. (Scott Anderson)

Mendota at Riverdale

When: 7 p.m. Friday

On Shaw Local Radio: 100.1 WGLC

About the Trojans: Jim Eustice will make his debut coaching Mendota after leaving St. Bede following a 10-year stint leading the Bruins. The Trojans have lost 12 games in a row, with their last win a 35-14 victory over Riverdale on Sept. 30, 2023. The Trojans’ last season-opening win was a 24-14 victory over Erie-Prophetstown in 2021. Mendota has a veteran roster led by senior QB/DB Aden Tillman, who threw for 856 yards and nine TDs last year. Classmates Joe Stewart (WR/DL), Keegan Beetz (WR/DB), Gavin Evans (WR), William Musanovic (WR), Corbin Furar (RB/DL), Austin Welch (OL/DL), Reese Lane (OL/DL), Payton Gagliardi (OL/DL) and Josh Shakespeare (OL/DL) also will be key contributors.

About the Rams: Riverdale did not field a varsity team in 2022 and went winless in 2023, but took a step forward last fall by finishing 4-5. The Rams return several key players from last season. Senior Caen Beckett totaled 1,004 rushing/receiving yards combined with 11 TDs. Junior Jackson Tegeler had 272 yards and three TDs receiving while making 80 tackles with three INTs on defense. Other top returning players are junior Marcus Bennett (OL/DL) and seniors Gaege Heinsen (RB) and Landen Peterson (DB).

FND pick: Riverdale

Princeton at Newman

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: Princeton has won seven consecutive season openers, including a 28-14 win over Newman in last year’s opener. The Tigers have won five games in a row over the Comets. Princeton had a streak of six straight Three Rivers Mississippi Division titles snapped last season while losing in the 3A quarterfinals for the fourth year in a row. Senior RB/LB Casey Etheridge ran for 1,706 yards and 25 yards last season and is on pace to break the all-time Bureau County career rushing record. Seniors Rhett Pearson and Owen Hartman return to anchor the offensive and defensive lines. Gavin Lanham takes over as starting quarterback. He got a taste of the job last fall, starting the quarterfinal game.

About the Comets: Newman won the Three Rivers Rock Division last season. The Comets return 13 upperclassmen who saw significant playing time last season. Senior Evan Bushman returns for his third season as the starting QB, having thrown for more than 1,000 yards in each season. Seniors Ben Geske (OL/DL) and George Jungerman (ATH/LB) and juniors Rylan Alverado (RB/DB) and Matt Blackert (RB/LB) are also expected to be key contributors. The Comets picked up a speedy transfer from Morrison in Rylan Alvarado, who helped the Mustangs win Class 1A state titles in the 4x100- and 4x200-meter relays in the spring and played tailback for Morrison.

FND pick: Princeton

Illinois 8-Man

Milledgeville at Amboy co-op

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Missiles: Milledgeville went 11-2 last season, finishing as runner-up in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association. The Missiles have six returning starters. Karter Livengood is moving to the offensive and defensive line after playing running back and quarterback last fall. Sophomore Kyson Francis will play quarterback. Spencer Nye (RB/LB), Konner Johnson (RB/TE/LB) and Evan Schenck (TE/DB) also will be key players for Milledgeville.

About the Clippers: Amboy has won the last two Illinois 8-Man Football Association state titles, including a 42-14 victory over Milledgeville in last year’s championship game. The Clippers are 35-4 over the last three seasons. Amboy only returns three offensive starters and four defensive starters. RB/LB Jose Lopez, TE/DL Evan Flanagan, OL/DL Trevor Stenzal, WR/DB Cody Winn, TE/DL Ryan McNinch and RB/DB Colt McCoy are returners expected to contribute. The Clippers also will get a boost from players coming up from a JV team that went undefeated last year.

FND pick: Amboy co-op

Heart of Central Illinois crossover

Tri-Valley at Fieldcrest

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Vikings: Tri-Valley is a perennial playoff team in coach Josh Roop’s 17 seasons, qualifying for the postseason 15 times, including a state title in 2015 and runner-up finishes in 2013 and 2022. The Vikings advanced to the second round in 2A last season and finished 9-2. Tri-Valley beat Fieldcrest 55-12 in their last meeting in 2023. The Vikings return 14 starters, including senior RB/DB Thomas Harris and senior lineman Isaiah Alexander.

About the Knights: Fieldcrest is 2-3 in its last five season openers. The Knights lost their last five games last season. Fieldcrest returns six starters on each side of the ball. Senior Kash Klendworth returns at QB for the Knights, while senior linemen Chance Hedrick, Tony Stalter and Tyler Petrimoulx; senior RB/DB Lucas Anson; and junior RB/DB Drew Overocker also are expected to be key contributors.

FND pick: Tri-Valley