DeKalb County Week 1 IHSA football previews

Nonconference

DeKalb vs. Sycamore

When: 7 p.m. Friday, NIU’s Huskie Stadium

[ DeKalb County 2025 football preview: DeKalb Barbs ]

About the Barbs: The Barbs have lost three in a row in the series but won seven in a row before that. Last year, they trailed 14-0 early, but led 28-14 early in the fourth. Sycamore won 35-28. DeKalb outgained Sycamore 490-356 last year but Sycamore had a 106-67 edge on the ground. Quarterback Cole Latimer passed for 423 yards last year, four touchdowns and three interceptions in the loss. DeKalb coach Schneeman said he’s liked the way Latimer has improved throughout the offseason. He said the senior quarterback has always been good off-schedule, but has gotten better at making sure he’s more consistent when he has time in the pocket. He’s done a better job of checking down and taking what an opposing defense gives instead of depending on the home run ball all the time.

[ 2025 DeKalb County football preview: Sycamore Spartans ]

About the Spartans: The Spartans lost a lot of weapons from last year’s team. Most of the air attack graduated, although receiver Josiah Mitchell - who returned the opening kickoff 81 yards last year - is back. Running back Kevin Lee returns after almost 550 rushing last year, coming on later in the season after sparse usage earlier in the year. Griffin Larsen takes over at quarterback this year. Coach Joe Ryan said he’s been impressed at how the 5-foot-7 senior has stepped up throughout the offseason. He said Larsen is quick in the pocket and makes the plays he needs to.

Friday Night Drive pick: Sycamore

Kaneland at Rock Island

When: 7 p.m. Friday

[ 2025 DeKalb County football preview: Kaneland Knights ]

About the Knights: The Knights look to recreate their blistering 4-0 start to last year and are in good shape to do so - 17 starters return from last year. But there’s a couple new pieces as well, so to speak. Evan Frieders returns after skipping his junior year to focus on basketball. He had a lot of playing time as a receiver. And the quarterback throwing him the ball, Jalen Carter, is new as well. But the senior played at St. Francis last year and was a quarterback for Aurora Christian two years ago. Coach Michael Thorgesen said he’s a good teammate who has put in the work to learn the offense. Thorgesen also said it’s the first meeting between the two programs.

About the Rocks: The Rocks struggled through a 1-8 year last season, missing the playoffs for the third straight season. It’s their longest postseason drought since missing every postseason starting in 1983 and ending in 1992. Their lone win last year was a 13-6 win against a Galesburg team that went winless. The team graduated 22 seniors off last year’s roster. Aside from a 41-31 loss to Dunlap, every other loss was by at least 21 points, and aside from the Dunlap game the Rocks never scored more than 14 points. They allowed 34 or more points in every loss last year.

Friday Night Drive pick: Kaneland

Big Northern Conference

Oregon at Genoa-Kingston

When: 7 p.m. Friday

[ 2025 DeKalb County football preview: Genoa-Kingston Cogs ]

About the Hawks: Cooper Johnson is poised for a big season as both a running back and defensive back. Coach Broc Kundert said he expects him to be one of the best players in the BNC. In the battle of ground-oriented teams, the Hawks have a lot of carriers with Johnson, Keaton Salsbury, Jakob Moser and Jakobi Donegan. The Hawks have made two straight playoff appearances but were bounced in the first round both times. The 2023 appearance was their first since 2014, which was also the last time they got past the first round.

About the Cogs: Oregon took a 3-0 win last year over the Cogs and both teams ended up 5-4 in the regular season and lost their respective playoff openers. G-K coach Cam Davekos said he looks at Week 1 as a good playoff outlook game and puts more of a heavy weight on it for its ability to set the tone for the season. And he said facing Oregon just adds to that. Cody Cravatta and Jaiden Lee spent the offseason locked in a battle for the quarterback spot. Davekos said he has decided on a starter, but didn’t want to reveal it publicly before the game. Both Cravatta and Lee will still have an impact on the field for the Cogs regardless of who the quarterback is. Cravatta is a strong linebacker while Lee could see some carries.

Friday Night Drive pick: Genoa-Kingston

Eight-man

Hiawatha at Galva

When: noon Saturday

[ DeKalb County 2025 football preview: Hiawatha Hawks ]

About the Hawks: Hiawatha is poised for a bounce-back season after a 2-7 showing last year. They have only missed two postseasons since 2016. There’s a lot of weaponry back, starting with quarterback Aiden Cooper, who also plays defensive end. Tim Pruitt will return in the backfield and Colby Wylde is a top target. Coach Kenny McPeek said he’s glad the team gets an extra day of practice this week with the Saturday kickoff. The week so far has been high energy, he said, and he feels like if the team handles itself the right way, the Hawks should come away with the win.

About the Wildcats: Galva has won four total games since 2019. They were 2-7 in both 2019 and 2022 and went winless in 2020, 2021, 2023 and 2024. Galva’s last on-the-field win was a 48-28 win against in Peoria Heights in Week 2 of the 2022 season - they picked up a forfeit win against Parkview Christian later that season.

Friday Night Drive pick: Hiawatha