Daily Journal Week 1 prep football previews

Nazareth (12-2) at Kankakee (10-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Roadrunners: Nazareth, the three-time defending Class 5A state champion, will look a little different this fall. Record-setting quarterback Logan Malachuk has graduated, and defensive star Gabe Kaminski is now a freshman at Stanford. But veteran coach Tim Racki still has plenty of talent on his roster. Senior Trenton Walker is a Division-I prospect at wide receiver, and Jake Cestone is another talented pass-catcher back for whoever lines up at quarterback between seniors Frankie Nichols and Jackson Failla. Luke Injaychock, a 6-foot-6, 285-pound junior with offers from Ohio State and Minnesota, anchors an offensive line with experience. Defensive back Johnny Colon is among those back on the defensive side of the ball.

About the Kays: They’ve got a new coach in Ed Hazelett, but the same hard-nosed mentality lives on in Kankakee, which won this matchup the last time on its home turf in 2023. Returning quarterback Phillip Turner is poised to make a giant leap after going for 1,291 yards and 13 TDs as a sophomore last fall, having firm chemistry with returning wideouts Cedric Terrell III and Zeke Sherrod. School record-breaking running back James Stampley Jr. has graduated, but look for seniors Jaymari Hairston and Zayden Henley to fill the void. Defensively, Jyheir Sutton and Camron Johnson up front and Terrell III and Sherrod in the secondary look to be the primary playmakers.

Friday Night Drive pick: Nazareth

Nonconference

TF North (7-4) at Bradley-Bourbonnais (9-3)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Meteors: A rejuvenated Meteors program snapped a 12-year playoff drought during coach Anthony Pignatiello’s first year in 2023 before repeating in 2024 with back-to-back seven-win seasons. Seniors Nigel Greenwood, Derrick Sparkman and Montrell Monroe, and junior Osvaldo Roa are all back on the offensive line, blocking for a largely new group of skill players and a new quarterback. Greenwood is the leader of the defensive line, and Sparkman leads the linebacking corps, which includes fellow senior linebackers Malcolm Smith and Geremiah Williams.

About the Boilermakers: The Boilermakers made their third straight Class 7A playoffs last year, continuing their year-by-year improvements with a trip to the quarterfinals. Senior wideout/cornerback Lyzale Edmon was the lone junior on the Class 7A All-State first team last year, and alongside junior Rontez Smith, gives Bradley-Bourbonnais quite a pair of athletes on the perimeter on both sides of the ball. Sophomore Ky’ren Edmon, Lyzale’s brother, and senior Isaac Allsion offer an equally electric combo out of the backfield, while returning senior All-Southwest Valley Conference tight end Calvin Kohl gives new senior quarterback Ellis Johnson plenty of offensive options.

FND pick: Bradley-Bourbonnais

Lawrenceville (0-9) at Bishop McNamara (4-5)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Indians: After a solid 7-3 campaign in 2023, a young Lawrenceville squad struggled to a winless 2024. The 21 points they surrendered to McNamara in last year’s season opener wound up being their best defensive effort of the season, while the offense never broke 20 points and was held to a touchdown or less six times. There’s only one way to go for the Indians in 2025, but a lengthy road trip from the southeastern corner of the state to visit a highly motivated McNamara squad will be a tall task.

About the Fightin’ Irish: New coach Greg Youngblood is inheriting a Bishop McNamara program in a record-long, three-year postseason drought, having gone 4-5 in each of the last two seasons. A deep senior class has felt the sting in those past seasons, a feeling they don’t plan on repeating. Junior twin brothers Malachi Lee (WR/DB) and Micah Lee (QB/DB) made solid first impressions by combining for all three touchdowns during their Week 0 scrimmage with Streator and could see the chance to do the same Saturday.

FND pick: Bishop McNamara

Wilmington (12-1) at Morris (8-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About Morris: Morris has 14 returning starters from a team that played very well in the second half of the season before Joliet Catholic bested it in the Class 5A semifinals. The Morris offense could be very potent with returning QB Brady Varner, who threw for almost 2,000 yards a year ago, coupled with a stable of running backs that could be productive. A trio of linebackers – Caedan Curran, Logan Sparrow and Owen Olson – should key a very salty defense.

About the Wildcats: Frequent difficulties with finding willing nonconference opponents led to Wilmington being forced to go significantly above its weight class for a foe. That doesn’t mean that Wilmington is poised to just roll over for the bigger opponent, as the gritty Wildcats will certainly be prepped and ready for Morris, the alma mater of their head coach, Jeff Reents. Wilmington’s ground-based attack will be keyed by Ryan Kettman, who seems to be set up for a massive senior season. Kettman has a few returning linemen to pave his path, always a key for Wilmington’s success ratio, particularly early in the season.

FND pick: Morris

Manteno (7-3) at Sandwich (5-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Panthers: Manteno made its first postseason appearance since 2019 last year, but was left with a bitter taste in its mouth after a first-round Class 4A loss to Normal University ended the season on a three-game losing streak. Third-year senior quarterback Connor Harrod threw for 13 touchdowns and ran for 12 more a year ago, and with running back Niko Akiyama graduated, he will have an even bigger role with his legs. Two-way All-State lineman Cooper Monk is now at Illinois State, leaving two major holes to fill in the trenches. If a new group of linemen can give Harrod time and holes, good luck stopping this offense.

About the Indians: Jason VanPelt, hired in March as head coach after Kris Cassie stepped down, makes his debut as head man. The Sandwich alum and long-time assistant coach was previously offensive coordinator and associate head coach. He’ll lean early on the experience of third-year varsity players Nick Michalek, Braden Behringer and Jeffrey Ashley, three of eight Sandwich seniors. Michalek is a two-time 1,000-yard rusher. Behringer is in his third year at the controls of Sandwich’s wing-T, and Ashley will add starting fullback to his linebacking duties. There is speed coming from a junior class that won the Kishwaukee River Conference sophomore title last year. Sandwich, chasing its third straight playoff bid, hopes to avoid last year’s 0-2 start with a date at Wilmington looming in Week 2.

FND: Manteno

Herscher (4-5) at Canton (1-8)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: Herscher doubled its 2023 win total in 2024, and a majority of key players from last year’s squad will now key in on reaching the postseason for the first time since 2018. Seniors Nash Brubaker (OL/DL) and Alek Draper (RB/LB) perhaps best encapsulate the growth fourth-year coach Mike Mosier believes his Tigers have achieved this offseason, both physically and mentally. Brubaker has started to receive Division-I attention as he now learns from the Tigers’ new line coach, as former head coach and Hall of Famer John Wakey has come out of retirement. The renewal of their annual rivalry with Bishop McNamara awaits in Week 2, but the Tigers have to take care of business on the road in Week 1 first.

About the Little Giants: A perennial playoff team near the end of the 20th century, the Little Giants have made just five postseason appearances in the new millennium, the last coming when they made the Class 4A semifinals in 2016. They only won a game last year, but the good news is that two of their most trusted talents, seniors Lakon Otto (QB) and Gavin Otto (RB/S), are back. The bad news is they have tons to replace defensively and are taking on a Herscher squad that’s as eager as any team in the Daily Journal area to make a Week 1 statement.

FND pick: Herscher

Pontiac (1-8) at Coal City (10-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: The days of Pontiac being a middle classification powerhouse seem like a distant memory as the Indians have found themselves at or near the bottom of their conference for several years now. Pontiac hasn’t won more than two games since 2019, and the former playoff regular has made only five appearances since 2010.

About the Coalers: Coal City has a big question to answer right out of the gate. What does life look like without Landin Benson seemingly doing just about everything the program needed him to do? The school’s all-time leading rusher has graduated, but whoever replaces him has most of the offensive line intact from last season to open up holes. The Coalers’ typical run-heavy offense might be altered at least a little bit with capable junior quarterback Connor Henline back to full health.

FND pick: Coal City

Peotone (6-4) at Granite City (0-9)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

About the Blue Devils: Peotone hopes it can run its string of consecutive playoff appearances to six with a strong season this year, but if that’s going to happen, it will happen with a largely new cast of characters. Senior Tucker Cain will likely assume the role of primary ball carrier for Peotone’s run-heavy offense, but he, along with lineman Evan Pane, accounts for much of Peotone’s senior experience. Junior Alex Chenoweth is one of multiple underclassmen expected to step into a much larger role.

About the Warriors: Granite City hasn’t won a game since 2022 and is currently in the midst of a 23-game losing streak. The Warriors really struggled last season, having been outscored 503-50 during a 0-9 campaign. Granite City is a significantly larger school than Peotone, but its program doesn’t have the depth you’d expect from that disparity.

FND pick: Peotone

Reed-Custer (1-8) at El Paso-Gridley (6-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Titans: El-Paso Gridley has turned things around over the past few years and has now strung together four consecutive playoff appearances after several years of less-than-stellar results. The Titans have quite a bit returning at the skill positions, with junior Owen Adams getting six starts at the end of the season, while the wide receiving corps looks dangerous with both Jayvion and Chavon Maxson.

About the Comets: Reed-Custer isn’t that far removed from a high-octane squad that reached the Class 3A quarterfinals, but things haven’t gone very smoothly at all since. Former head coach Gavin Johnston has departed the program, and taking over is Joe Turek, previously a Lincoln-Way East assistant. There’s not a lot of significant experience on the Reed-Custer roster, but returning RB/DL Dominic Alaimo will be leaned on heavily.

FND pick: El Paso-Gridley

St. Anne (8-3) at Martinsville (9-2)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

About the Cardinals: All-State running back Chris Link graduated, but almost everyone else is back for St. Anne after its first-ever playoff trip. Senior Grant Pomaranski has been the signal-caller since the program came back from a near 50-year hiatus in 2023 and has the full confidence of coach Alan Rood and his fellow teammates. In addition to prolific passing, Pomaranski offers good speed and vision to help absorb some of the production they lost in Link’s graduation. Defensively, senior stalwarts like Brandon Schoth at linebacker and Matthew Langellier in the secondary make the Cardinals stand out.

About the Bluestreaks: One of the top programs since 8-Man football came to Illinois in 2018, the Bluestreaks are hungry to get back to the grind after an early quarterfinal playoff exit last year. They won a 50-40 shootout at St. Anne to open the 2024 season, the first of six games in which their high-octane offense scored at least 50 points. They’ll look to do the same again Saturday, but the Cardinals are a much bigger and more experienced defensive unit.

FND pick: Martinsville

Peoria Heights (2-7) at Milford/Cissna Park (6-4)

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

About the Patriots: Peoria Heights joined 8-Man football coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and has yet to accumulate more than three wins in a season. Last year, both of its wins came against the same team, Galva, in back-to-back weeks. They’re stepping into a Week 1 trip to Milford after the Bearcats’ initial Week 1 opponent, Schlarman, announced they wouldn’t field a team this fall.

About the Bearcats: The first-ever Illinois 8-Man Football Association State champions in 2018, the Bearcats roll into 2025 with high expectations after first-round exits in the last two postseasons. Dierks Neukomm quarterbacked both teams and comes into the season as one of the most experienced, talented, high-profile signal-callers in the I8FA. He’s got a pair of talented junior receivers, Skylar Estay and Jace Comstock, a versatile tight end in Jream Renteria, who looks to ease the graduation of All-Stater Caleb Clutteur, and a running back in Mario Martinez who put on 20 pounds of muscle in the offseason.

FND pick: Milford/Cissna Park

Vermilion Valley Conference

Oakwood (5-5) at Momence (8-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Comets: The Comets are riding into the new year fresh off their first postseason appearance since 2019. Junior running back Kyler Johnson showed big-play ability with 18 touchdowns last year, and with a lot of new skill pieces in place around him, he will have the chance to go for at least 20 scores this year. The wide-open offense they run under coach Cameron Lee was needed last year as the Comets scored at least 40 points in all five of their wins last year, but also allowed at least that many in three of their five losses.

About Momence: This season will be a measuring stick for Momence. After saying goodbye to a senior class that gave coach Wayne Walker back-to-back playoff teams for the first time in his career, the last two seasons, there will be several new names and faces in the mix this fall. Fortunately, Erick Castillo is back for the exclamation point on what’s been a marvelous first three years as the team’s quarterback. With a senior-heavy offensive line, Castillo should have time to find receivers like Jayden Dau and Eddie Ferreira while also having the room to run it.

FND pick: Momence

Clifton Central (5-5) at Bismarck-Henning (11-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Comets: For the first time since 1997, someone other than Brian Spooner will roam the sidelines in Clifton. New coach Jeff Perzee, a Clifton native and former assistant under Spooner, is enthused and excited about this year’s team, and for good reason. Although the graduated Aidan Podowicz did everything as quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back, he’s the only starter the Comets replace on either side of the ball. Senior quarterback Brady Shule is back after a season-ending injury last year, and with all five linemen and all of his receivers back, this pass game could be one of the most fun around the Kankakee area.

About the Blue Devils: The Comets’ offseason progress will quickly be tested against a Blue Devils team coming off their winningest season in school history, but will have a new crop of impact players after losing a ton to graduation. Their defense has a solid foundation in place, but head coach Mark Dodd has spent the summer looking at how to retool an offense that put up a shade over 40 points per game last year.

FND pick: Bismarck-Henning

Watseka (3-6) at Georgetown-Ridge Farm (1-8)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Warriors: In his fourth year leading the program, Max Fransen is giddy about the prospects of his Watseka program this fall. That’s mostly because he has all five of his offensive linemen back, ready to create a push for a fast and physical running attack led by Dennis Goodman. Goodman’s former position mate, fellow senior Austin Morris, slides over the quarterback, but will likely see his share of opportunities to make an impact with his legs. The Warriors are at their best when they can grab an early lead and lean on that rushing attack, something they did in last year’s meeting with the Buffaloes.

About the Buffaloes: Their 1-8 record a year ago might not inspire many outsiders, but that one win was the program’s first since before the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re one of the youngest teams in the conference, relying on several juniors to lead and play like seniors. They might not be there quite yet, but the Buffaloes could be starting to trend in the right direction.

FND pick: Watseka

Hoopeston (3-6) at Iroquois West (0-9)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cornjerkers: Senior quarterback Zach Huchel and all of his top receivers are back as new head coach Chip Glass moves up from serving as the offensive coordinator last year. Those two facts combine to make a solid case that Hoopeston’s got a chance at riding a rising offense into its second postseason appearance in 32 years.

About the Raiders: After one win in 2023 and none last year, Iroquois West will once again be young this year, featuring just four seniors and juniors apiece, but it does have good amounts of returning experience on its young roster. One of those talented underclassmen is sophomore quarterback/linebacker Aayden Miller, who has a rocket arm and a 6-4 frame. He’s got a pair of quick senior running backs in Julian Melgoza and Christian Gaytan, both of whom are looking to will the Raiders back to prominence.

FND pick: Hoopeston