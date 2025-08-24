2025 IHSA football preview: L-P wants ‘steps in right direction’ in JJ Raffelson’s first season

L-P football coach JJ Raffelson cheers on his team during a joint practice with St. Bede in July. Raffelson takes over after two years as an assistant coach. (Scott Anderson)

In his first season as La Salle-Peru’s head coach, JJ Raffelson wants to lead the Cavaliers to a playoff berth, a home playoff game and playoff advancement.

But coming off back-to-back losing seasons, Raffelson is more focused on the process than the end goals.

“We want all those things, but if I can give them anything, it’s we want to go 1-0 every day,” Raffelson said.

“I don’t really care about Aug. 29 (the season opener) right now. That’s on the back end. I want the steps in the right direction. That’s what we need to strive for. We can’t look forward to things when we need to see what’s right in front of us.

“We have an opportunity today to get better, and the next day and the next day. That’s the main thing.”

Raffelson, who was an assistant coach the last two seasons, expects L-P’s offense to be strong this fall.

“I expect us to move the ball,” Raffelson said. “I expect us to be effective both in the run game and the pass game. We have a versatile group. We have some good skill guys to get the ball to and a great quarterback as well.”

L-P quarterback Marion Persich looks to throw ball during a scrimmage in July. Persich returns as L-P's starter after throwing for 1,398 yards and nine touchdowns as a freshman. (MaKade Rios for Shaw )

The Cavs have a strong centerpiece to build around in sophomore quarterback Marion Persich, who already has a Division I offer from Temple and attended camps at Notre Dame, Ohio State, Illinois, Iowa and others over the summer. As a freshman, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Persich completed 100 of 189 passes for 1,398 yards and nine touchdowns, running for five TDs.

“It’s fast-paced,” Persich said about the offense. “I think we really should be able to move the ball this year. The run game is looking a little better. I think we have stuff to improve on, but I think we’re going to be pretty good this year.”

Persich was the team’s top rusher last season. The Cavs lost top running back Adrian Arzola to graduation, but return Easton Moriarty. Reggie Boatner and Joel Lightle also will be in the the mix.

At receiver, Landon Zellers returns on the outside. Angel Henrandez and Jackson Myers also will see time outside, Rafe Helmig and Grey Ernat will see play in the slot, and Griffin May and Rylynd Rynkewicz will contribute at H-back.

Junior Jaron and Mason Morscheiser will play tight end and can also split out.

Raffelson said players are still battling for time on the offensive line. Gus Konieczki and Ever McCormick are returning starters, and Owen Mrowicki will play offensive line after being a starter on the defensive line last fall. Drew Sell and Brady Twardowski are also in the mix up front.

L-P's Griffin May (left) and Ryland Rynkewicz high five during a scrimmage in July. (MaKade Rios for Shaw )

Defensively, the Cavs have more experience with seven players back with starts under their belts. Caeden Small, Liam Lemrise and Bo Lawrence are returning starters on the line, while Dane Wicinski will be a key rotational player. The Morscheiser twins will play linebacker, with Mason in the middle and Jaron on the outside. Nick Hachenberger and Griffin May are returning starters.

Players are still fighting for time in the secondary. Rynkewicz and Gio Legrenzi started at defensive back last fall. Regan Doerr will play in the secondary, and Evan Downey also will see time.

“I’m super excited,” Raffelson said. “They’ve really embodied our W.A.R. (We Are Relentless) principle. That’s a big thing to me - that leadership, that fire, that tenacity. We want the first guy to make a big hit, and the second guy in to get the ball. We want to be aggressive and create turnovers.

“The defense needs to be the one that changes the game when something is not going right.”

The Cavs open with nonconference games against United Township, Metamora and Ottawa before getting into the Interstate 8 Conference slate. L-P closes with a nonconference game against O’Fallon.

“We have a tough conference. Everyone knows that,” Raffelson said. “You have Sycamore, Morris and Rochelle. Look how far they made it last year. You can never sleep on Kaneland. We’re trying to push forward and be up there competing with them game in and game out the best we can. Those teams have been there for a while at the top.

“We need to work our butts off to get back up there.”