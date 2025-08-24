2025 IHSA football preview: Bureau Valley aims to get back to playoffs with new coach

There’s going to be a lot of new looks in the Bureau Valley Storm huddle this season.

And on the sideline.

Pat Elder, 52, who has had 18 playoff teams in 23 seasons as a head coach with stops at Sherrard, Richmond-Burton and Ridgewood, has taken over the reigns of the Storm program.

He has spent the summer implementing his playbook.

“The kids have really been receptive, and so have the coaches. They’re pretty eager,” Elder said. “I feel like we have pieces. We say to the kids, ‘Right now, you’re where you’re at.’ We won’t ever move a guy unless we think it’s better for them or better for the team.

“I told them the team that gets on the bus and goes to St. Bede (for Week 1) will not look near the same as the team that gets on the bus seven or eight weeks later. I think it will change and evolve as the season goes on.”

Brandon Carrington (Kevin Hieronymus)

Seniors Brandon Carrington and Jacob Bolin said the transition is going well.

“We’re learning pretty fast. We’re picking it up,” Carrington said.

“It’s a lot different than last year, but we’re picking up pretty quick. There’s some things we’ve got to smooth out, but we’ll get there,” Bolin said.

Elder said the Storm’s biggest strength lies up front on the line.

“I really like our depth up front. We’ve got the most returning there,” he said. ”I think that’s going to be good for us on offense and defense both, and allow us to adjust as needed and do the things we want to do.”

Jacob Bolin (Kevin Hieronymus)

Anchoring the Storm front line will be Bolin and juniors Brad Schoff, Dakarai Martin and Blake Foster. Elder said Martin and Foster will “get good opportunities at tight end and do some things there.”

Carrington and junior Aidan Litherland are working at stepping in for three-year starter Bryce Helms at quarterback.

“We’re going to figure out how we’re going to use what we’ve got that makes us the best. They both [have] things they do well,” Elder said. “Brandon has worked hard and put himself physically in position to play and is very coachable, just works to improve.”

Senior Tyce Barkman and breakout candidate Dane Stewart along with junior classmates Tyler Donnelly and Tucker Shane assume rushing duties from the graduated all-conference Elijah Endress.

“We’ve got some young kids who may help us as the season goes on,” Elder said.

With just 34 in the program, the Storm will utilize many two-way players.

“It’s not about playing your best 11. It’s about playing your best 16 or 17,” Elder said, “Over nine games, it pans out for you in attrition and in reps both for the guys. We’ll do what we can to get as many guys on the field and still be as good a football team that we think we can.”

Elder’s task will be to guide the Storm back into the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and first postseason win since 2008.

“Everything we do is based on efficiency. That’s going to be key for us,” he said. “We’ve got to eliminate turnovers and eliminate penalties. If we’re able to do that, that ought to leave us in position to compete and have opportunities in games.

“I’d say a big thing is finishing things off, whether it’d be finishing drives, finishing halves, finishing games. We’ve got to fall forward in everything we do.”

Bolin and Carrington are aiming high.

“I really think we can make the playoffs,” Bolin said. “It’s going to take more than two guys on the field. It’s going to take everybody. Whether you’re on JV, the scout defense or offense, they need to really step it up and work the starters.”

“I believe we will better than we’ve been the past few years and will make the playoffs. Just got to keep working at it every day,” Carrington said.

Elder is well-versed in the old Lincoln Trail Conference, playing for his dad’s (hall of fame coach John) Alexis Cardinals, but will face some new teams in the Lincoln Trail-Prairieland merger’s Large School Division. He graduated in 1991 from Alexis, playing on his dad’s last playoff team.

The Storm will kick off the season Friday, Aug. 29, at former Three Rivers rival St. Bede.