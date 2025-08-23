Keep an eye on these breakout players in Bureau County

With a strong offseason training program, Bureau Valley junior running back Dane Stewart is primed for a breakout season for the Storm this fall. (Photo provided)

Fantasy football managers are always looking for a list of breakout players they should have on their radar.

Here’s a list of breakout players from around Bureau County for the 2025 football season that you should watch for.

Heading the list is junior running back Dane Stewart of Bureau Valley.

He stands out in the Storm huddle with added bulk and muscle as result of offseason training. Known as the “Panzer,” Stewart is primed for a breakout season with opportunities to get the bulk of the Storm running game with the graduation of all-conference Elijah Endress.

“Dane’s worked hard. He’s put himself in a good spot physically,” BV coach Pat Elder said. “The part that gets lost in the work like a young man like Dane does physically, he’s totally in a spot worrying about football. He’s not worrying about getting himself in shape or anything else because he’s got himself in shape. That’s a commitment to his work ethic.”

Stewart looked the part in summer camp and the first week of practice, running each play hard as if it was game day.

Jacob Bolin, sr., Reed Maynard, jr., Bureau Valley, OL/DL: Elder said if the Bureau Valley backs like Stewart are able to break out, it’s because linemen Bolin and Maynard “will be breakout players upfront for us. As guards in our offense they will be vital to our success.”

Jacob Bolin (Kevin Hieronymus)

Demian Baker, St. Bede, jr., OL/DL: The Bruins junior linemen, who is going to be starting in his ninth game on Aug. 29, “is very dedicated to his craft and has great understanding of the game inside the trenches,” St. Bede coach Jack Brady said.

Eli Berlin, Princeton, sr., T/DT: The 5-9, 195-pound Berlin makes the transition from lining up behind the line at fullback to on the line at tackle. He will play “an integral role upfront offensively and defensively for us. And he has had a tremendous summer and a tremendous first three days of camp,” PHS coach Ryan Pearson said.

Eli Berlin

Brandon Carrington, Bureau Valley, sr., QB: Carrington worked in some reps at quarterback last year behind three-year starter Bryce Helms, who graduated. He’s ready to step up in on the Storm offense wherever needed. Elder said he “has worked hard and put himself physically in position to play and is very coachable.”

Brandon Carrington (Kevin Hieronymus)

Hunter Edgcomb, Hall-PC, sr., WR: The Hall senior returns to the gridiron after not playing his junior year. Coach Nick Sterling said he’ll add more versatility to the Red Devils’ offense.

Cayden Ellena, Hall-PC, jr., OL: The junior from PC has gained a season of experience and ready to help on the Red Devils’ line, Sterling said.

Ryan Jagers, Princeton, sr., TE: Jagers played special teams coming off a knee injury last season and is looking to step into a bigger role this fall for the Tigers.

Gavin Lanham, Princeton, sr., QB/DB: Lanham had a breakout game when thrust into the Tigers’ lineup for last year’s 3A quarterfinal game as result of an injury. Lanham shined, completing 5-10 passes for 70 yards, including the Tigers’ only score with a 50-yard TD pass. He’s QB 1 in the Tiger camp this fall, looking to build off his playoff performance.

Gavin Lanham (Kevin Hieronymus)

Niko Papas, St. Bede, jr. TE/DE: Brady said Pappas has had an excellent offseason and has “matured into a player who will be very reliable and has great size (6-3, 225).”

Willy Seramek, St. Bede, sr., OL/DL: After missing most of last year due to injury, Brady said Seramek is “geared up and has looked great in our opening weeks of camp and season.”