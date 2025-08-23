Shaw Local

Analysis   •   Features   •   Podcast   •   Photo Store
Friday Night Drive

2025 Bureau County area master football schedule

Princeton's Common Green carries the football against Montini Catholic during the Class 3A quarterfinal game on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 at Bryant Field in Princeton.

Princeton's Common Green carries the football against Montini Catholic during the Class 3A quarterfinal game on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 at Bryant Field in Princeton. The Tigers will open the 2025 season Friday, Aug. 29 at Sterling Newman. (Scott Anderson)

By Kevin Hieronymus

All games will start at 7 p.m. except as noted:

Friday, Aug. 29

Bureau Valley at St. Bede

Hall-PC at Orion

L-P at East Moline UT, 6:45 p.m.

Mendota at Riverdale

Milledgeville at Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio

Princeton at Sterling Newman

Friday, Sept. 5

Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio at Rockford Christian Life

Annawan/Wethersfield at Bureau Valley

Erie-Prophetstown at Hall-PC

Metamora at L-P

Newman at Mendota

Rockridge at Princeton

St. Bede at Eureka

Friday, Sept. 12

Bureau Valley at Knoxville

Bushnell-Prairie City at Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio

Hall-PC at Mendota

L-P at Ottawa

North Boone at St. Bede

Princeton at Sherrard

Friday, Sept. 19

Kewanee at Princeton

Macomb at Bureau Valley

Flanagan-Woodland at Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio

L-P at Morris

Mendota at Monmouth-Roseville

Sherrard at Hall-PC

Saturday, Sept. 20

St. Bede at Lewistown, 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 26

Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio at Galva, 6 p.m.

Bureau Valley at Elmwood-Brimfield

Kewanee at Hall

L-P at Rochelle

Mendota at Sherrard

Monmouth-Roseville at Princeton

St. Bede at Ottawa Marquette

Friday, Oct. 3

Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio at Peoria Heights

Bureau Valley at Lewistown

Kewanee at Mendota

Princeton at Hall-PC

Ottawa at L-P

Saturday, Oct. 4

Dwight at St. Bede (Homecoming), 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 10

Hall-PC at Monmouth-Roseville

Illini West at Bureau Valley

L-P at Sycamore

Mendota at Princeton

Ridgewood at Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio

St. Bede at Seneca

Friday, Oct. 17

Bureau Valley at West Hancock

Hall-PC at Riverdale

Kaneland at L-P

Mendota at E-P

Peoria Notre Dame at St. Bede

Princeton at Mercer County

West Prairie at Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio

Friday, Oct. 24

Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio at Biggsville West Central

E-P at Princeton

Farmington at Bureau Valley

Mercer County at Mendota

O’Fallon at L-P

Rockridge at Hall-PC

St. Bede at Decatur St. Teresa

High School FootballBCR SportsBureau Valley PrepsHall PrepsPrinceton PrepsSt. Bede PrepsAmboy PrepsIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesFriday Night Drive Front Headlines
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986 and is Sports Editor of Putnam County Record. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals magazine. He is a 2021 inductee into the IBCA Hall of Fame (Media) and a 2023 inductee into the Illinois Valley Hall of Fame as "Distinguished Media"