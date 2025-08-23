2025 Bureau County area master football schedule

All games will start at 7 p.m. except as noted:
Friday, Aug. 29
Bureau Valley at St. Bede
Hall-PC at Orion
L-P at East Moline UT, 6:45 p.m.
Mendota at Riverdale
Milledgeville at Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio
Princeton at Sterling Newman
Friday, Sept. 5
Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio at Rockford Christian Life
Annawan/Wethersfield at Bureau Valley
Erie-Prophetstown at Hall-PC
Metamora at L-P
Newman at Mendota
Rockridge at Princeton
St. Bede at Eureka
Friday, Sept. 12
Bureau Valley at Knoxville
Bushnell-Prairie City at Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio
Hall-PC at Mendota
L-P at Ottawa
North Boone at St. Bede
Princeton at Sherrard
Friday, Sept. 19
Kewanee at Princeton
Macomb at Bureau Valley
Flanagan-Woodland at Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio
L-P at Morris
Mendota at Monmouth-Roseville
Sherrard at Hall-PC
Saturday, Sept. 20
St. Bede at Lewistown, 1 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 26
Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio at Galva, 6 p.m.
Bureau Valley at Elmwood-Brimfield
Kewanee at Hall
L-P at Rochelle
Mendota at Sherrard
Monmouth-Roseville at Princeton
St. Bede at Ottawa Marquette
Friday, Oct. 3
Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio at Peoria Heights
Bureau Valley at Lewistown
Kewanee at Mendota
Princeton at Hall-PC
Ottawa at L-P
Saturday, Oct. 4
Dwight at St. Bede (Homecoming), 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 10
Hall-PC at Monmouth-Roseville
Illini West at Bureau Valley
L-P at Sycamore
Mendota at Princeton
Ridgewood at Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio
St. Bede at Seneca
Friday, Oct. 17
Bureau Valley at West Hancock
Hall-PC at Riverdale
Kaneland at L-P
Mendota at E-P
Peoria Notre Dame at St. Bede
Princeton at Mercer County
West Prairie at Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio
Friday, Oct. 24
Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio at Biggsville West Central
E-P at Princeton
Farmington at Bureau Valley
Mercer County at Mendota
O’Fallon at L-P
Rockridge at Hall-PC
St. Bede at Decatur St. Teresa