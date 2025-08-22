Montini QB Izzy Abrams ready to ascend to the next level

Montini quarterback Israel Abrams scrambles for big yardage to set up the Broncos second touchdown during a 2024 Class 3A second-round game at Montini Catholic High School in Lombard. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local Ne)

Izzy Abrams has had a calendar year that would make a young man dizzy.

The Montini quarterback was not even promised playing time going into last season. Sharing snaps with a returning starter, Abrams did not become Montini’s full-time starter until midway through.

And then he led the Broncos to the Class 3A championship.

A recruiting circus followed. Abrams threw for college coaches in Montini’s fieldhouse during lunch periods. He traveled everywhere on the college football map, from South Bend to Tuscaloosa and Knoxville and West Lafayette.

Now the incoming junior has upwards of 20 scholarship offers, including Tennessee and Ole Miss from the SEC and half the Big Ten.

“He’s on everybody’s radar,” Montini coach Mike Bukovsky said.

It’s enough to inflate a kid’s head like a football, but not Abrams. Son of a minister, Abrams takes the attention in stride.

“It’s definitely been a cool experience, but my faith is a big part of keeping me humble,” Abrams said. “After a visit or an offer, I’ll post it on social media but I won’t be boastful.”

That cool head is one reason why Abrams has heated up in rankings, the No. 3 junior in Illinois by 247 Sports and fifth-ranked quarterback nationally.

So, too, is a rocket arm that Bukovsky said might be the best he’s seen in 36 years at Montini, a frame that’s pushing 6-foot-4 and pocket presence rare in a teenage quarterback.

Bukovsky, ironically, sensed he was on to something with Abrams when he told him he’d be alternating with then-senior Gaetano Carbonaro prior to the start of last season.

“That was the start of when I knew he had some special intangibles, was him handling the situation,” Bukovsky said. “I was impressed with his recognition of when it’s time to pipe up and lead and yell and scream and when was the time to shut up. The way he handled it was respectful. When we made the decision to go with him full-time, we never looked back.”

Abrams indeed threw for 2,003 yards and 27 TDs with just three interceptions, and also ran for 258 yards and two TDs.

Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams reacts after winning the 2024 Class 3A State football championship at Hancock Stadium in Normal. (Scott Anderson)

Bukovsky now sees a quarterback that continues to develop, that’s got a little stronger, with better physical tools and a lot more poise.

Pocket presence has been a main focus for Abrams, at the advice of the coaches from Alabama when he camped in Tuscaloosa.

“When a school like Alabama says that, you listen,” he said.

Bukovsky said Abrams has put on some more weight, and got more serious about his work ethic. The physical tools are undeniable, and stand out even in a program like Montini’s.

“His arm strength is unbelievable; the routes that he can throw and his ability to throw to guys on certain routes may be the best we’ve ever had,” Bukovsky said.

“We’ve had some kids with great arms, but he does a really good job and he has a quick delivery. Something he’s worked on in the offseason is to get the ball out quicker and faster – that is the direction the game is going. And he is much more confident athletically running the ball."

Bukovsky loves the itchy trigger Abrams has that allows Montini to run its quick stuff so efficiently. He’s mobile with excellent escapability and does a good job climbing the pocket and pressing the line of scrimmage.

“He is able to keep his eyes downfield. Most kids when they’re climbing the pocket take their eyes away from downfield and are staring at the line,” Bukovsky said. “He’s definitely a dual-threat quarterback and is going to be even more devastating down the road.”

Arm strength has never been a problem for Abrams, a natural athlete whose dad was a three-sport star at Richards and had a chance to go to the Minnesota Twins camp.

Other intangibles require work.

“My pocket presence, progressions on the run, what you see on Friday nights and the internet is not just me overnight,” Abrams said. “It took hours of working on the white board. Worked on it with Coach Ho [Mike Hohensee], doing drills. My main focus for multiple colleges I’ve been to is pocket presence.”

Abrams this season will have the benefit of working with another household name in coaching circles. Long-time Maine South offensive coordinator Charlie Bliss, most recently an assistant at Loyola, has come aboard as Montini’s offensive coordinator.

The Bliss connection to Montini has roots. Bliss taught former Broncos’ offensive coordinator Lewis Borsellino the spread that he brought to Montini close to 20 years ago.

“Coach Bliss has been very helpful, appreciate what he has done for me and done for the team,” Abrams said. “He’s taught me a lot.”

With Abrams and excellent team speed on both sides as explosive as anything Bukovsky has ever had the Broncos are well-positioned for another deep run.

That is the focus for Abrams, who shut down his recruitment about a month ago. Bukovsky anticipates his quarterback committing sometime after the season.

“He wants to get into the season, doesn’t want any distractions, wants to play football,” Bukovsky said. “He has his list. Him and his family, they’re good people, doing their homework.

“I love how that worked out. I think he’s ready to make the ascension to the next level.”