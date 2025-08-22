Bennett Konkey ready to emerge as top wide receiver threat for Geneva

The 2024 football season was a memorable one for Geneva.

From defeating rival Batavia for the first time in 13 years, to winning their first-ever DuKane Conference championship and even making it all the way to the state title game for the first time since 2008, there were plenty of big moments from the Vikings.

And it all started with Bennett Konkey. He made his first varsity start as a sophomore, taking the opening kickoff in Week 1 against Larkin 80 yards for a touchdown.

One year later, a lot has changed on the Vikings’ offense, but the junior wouldn’t mind starting the 2025 season with another house call.

“I’m looking to do it again,” Konkey said. “It’s against the same team, but it’s at their place so hopefully I can do it there now.”

The wide receiver is one of just three returning starters from the high-flying Vikings offense that averaged 38 points on their way to the Class 6A title game, with linemen Nick Elliott and Cameron Ziegler being the other two.

And with a large amount of juniors filling in the many open spaces on the offense, Vikings coach Boone Thorgesen said that the junior has been stepping up early on to show the newer guys what it takes to be great at the varsity level.

“Even though he’s a junior, he’s played a ton of varsity football and he brings back that leadership and understanding of what a Friday night and what our conference deals,” Thorgesen said. “So the junior year for him is really like his senior year, which is great when you have guys play when they’re younger, and that’s what you want to see from guys like him.”

Geneva’s Bennett Konkey (80) points up at the score board after catching a pass for a first down against Batavia during a football game at Batavia High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

As the No. 3 receiver behind Georgia recruit Talyn Taylor and Finnegan Weppner last season, Konkey recorded 29 catches for 548 yards and six touchdowns, while also scoring on two kickoff returns.

Konkey said that being behind two receivers that finished with over 1,000 receiving yards a season ago definitely had its perks, and he hopes to be a similar influence to the new receivers on the team.

“They’ve both taught me so much about the game from releases, routes, breaking down and stuff like that,” Konkey said. “And I’m doing my best to teach my junior guys to be the best version of themselves as receivers as well.”

Even with the talent somewhat overshadowing Konkey last season, Thorgesen has said that he knew the junior could be the top wide receiver on almost any other high school team. And he’s more than excited to see him prove it this year.

“I think last year everybody saw his speed, but this year he’s gotten a lot bigger and a lot stronger,” Thorgesen said. “He’s added a lot more to his arsenal of his wide receiver game. He can make a slant catch in traffic and really take the top off. So we’re excited to see what he can do on the field in a game setting.”

Studying behind Taylor and Weppner isn’t the only way that Konkey has honed his skills. He also spent the offseason playing in 7-on-7 games with Midwest Boom, where he spent time catching passes from Lincoln-Way East quarterback and USC commit Jonas Williams.

“Creating that connection with the quarterbacks is obviously most important to me, and me and Jonas had a great connection,” Konkey said. “He’s a veteran, he’s got so many offers and he taught me some stuff too. And now I’m trying to get Ben to move with him too.”

Geneva's Ben Peterson throws the ball off during drills at practice on Thursday Aug.21,2025 in Geneva.. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Konkey will have a new quarterback slinging passes to him in junior quarterback Ben Peterson. The two haven’t played together since middle school due to Konkey playing a level up since freshman year.

But Peterson, who already holds Division I offers from Miami (Ohio) and Toledo prior to his first varsity game, said he’s more than ready to show how strong the connection has become in a game setting.

“Even in the offseason, just getting him out to my private quarterback sessions and throwing to him, it’s been awesome,” Peterson said. “He’s super fast. He’s got great hands, great route running, and I can’t wait to get him the ball this year and let him do his thing.”

The Vikings will start their season on the road Friday against Larkin, a team they defeated 63-0 in Week 1 a season ago. And while the team will look a bit different when they hit the field for the first time against the Royals, Konkey is confident that the team can repeat last year’s feats and make it back to the state title game.

“I think we’re gonna make state championship again,” Konkey said. “It’s just gonna be in our own different way this time.”