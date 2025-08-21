Plano’s Dylan Saunders, back home at quarterback, set to lead Reapers into new season

Plano's Dylan Saunders passes during the Kaneland 7 on 7 football tournament in July in Maple Park. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

As a junior Dylan Saunders found himself on the field at Plano as a tight end, athletic enough to play the position and get in the mud.

“Get dirty,” Saunders said. “That was my job.”

Make no mistake, though. Saunders considers himself a quarterback first.

It’s the position the 6-foot-3 senior started playing when he was 11 years old. Quarterback is where Saunders lined up when he first started high school at Plano.

And he’ll be back behind center this fall.

“I just like being able to lead the team, to be the head of the offense,” Saunders said. “When I’m on the field I try my best to be a general for my teammates.”

That leadership is apparent to second-year Plano coach Kyle Tutt.

The Reapers return six starters on offense and four on defense from last year’s 2-7 team. They also have established a leadership council to set the culture for the program. Saunders is part of that group.

“His leadership is probably the biggest thing,” Tutt said. “When he talks, people listen. He’s a good communicator. He’s also strong in the school; he is helping our guys on and off the field.”

Saunders also plays basketball and runs track, but it’s clear football hits close to home. His two older brothers both played football, both receivers, and Dylan recalls days growing up throwing to them at home.

Backup to Kaiden Schimandle last year, Saunders was able to watch the senior take on a leadership role as he grew more comfortable in the position.

“He is a big-bodied quarterback with a pretty good arm,” Tutt said of Saunders. “He is a Plano kid that always wanted the opportunity and now he’ll get the chance to do it.”

Saunders has had the opportunity to learn from a guy who has played the position, and played it well.

Tutt was a quarterback for Iroquois West’s state championship team in 2003.

Since the season ended last year Saunders and Tutt worked every Wednesday morning in the gym, honing his throwing form and footwork, working on the finer points of playing the position.

“He has been a good coach and mentor for me,” Saunders said. “It’s almost like coach is out there with me when I’m on the field.”

“Any time you have been a former player and you’re able to help at the same position with the different aspects it’s a good thing,” Tutt said. “That trust between us has allowed us to expand the offense. I think you’ll see that on the offensive side of the ball this year.”

Saunders enjoys watching quarterback Justin Herbert of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers, and collegiately Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik.

What are the important traits in himself as quarterback?

“It’s really just gaining the trust of the guys around you; they will make me look good,” Saunders said. “Being calm, really being able to control everything. That starts with me doing my job. Coach has helped me to take the next step to being a leader. He depends on me to go out of my way to get the teammates together. He expects me to be that person.”

After the whirlwind of last summer, when Tutt was hired as Plano head coach in July, it’s been a more settled, productive offseason.

Saunders said the Reapers did an overnight camp in Maroa, and participated in joint practices with Aurora Christian and Ottawa Marquette.

“It got the jitters out of us early,” Saunders said.

“Being here a whole year and being able to work with our guys in the weight room, build relationships – that is what has set us apart compared to last year," Tutt said. “We have a great group of leaders, a leadership group, a group of guys invested in the program right away, doing things the right way on and off the field.”

Leaders like senior Kolten Schimandle, who will play linebacker, tight end and running back, and returning center Daniel Hoover. Quinn Lyle started on the offensive line last year as a sophomore and Cam Johnson is back as one of Plano’s receivers.

The Reapers have a scrimmage this Friday, Aug. 22, at Freeport. They open the season Aug. 29 at home against Ottawa.

“You’ll see that chemistry we have and overall consistency,” Tutt said. “Last year at times we were not on the same page, not only kids but staff. Being able to be together, we are able to set high expectations, able to accomplish those goals. We are trying to do the little things right and create a culture for football.”