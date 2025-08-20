Former teammates Nick Sterling, Adam Curran reunited on Hall staff

Former Hall teammates Adam Curran (left) and Nick Sterling are teaming up on the sidelines for the Red Devils this fall. Sterling is in his first year as head coach. The Red Devils will open the season on Friday, Aug. 29 at Orion. (Shaw file photos)

Nick Sterling and Adam Curran went to battle together playing for the Hall state football and basketball teams in the mid-90s.

They’re back teaming up as coaches to help guide the Red Devils football team to take a trip back to yesteryear.

Sterling, who is in his first year as head coach after assisting Logan Larson in his only season at Hall last year, said hiring Curran, the Spring Valley Police chief, was good for the program on multiple levels.

“He was a good defensive guy when we played,” Sterling said. “I really like the fact we have law enforcement affiliated with our young men, so they can see them as a human and not as a (police) chief. It’s a good relationship to have for high schoolers. I think it’s a win for the school and community.”

Adam Curran (left) and Nick Sterling, along with the rest of the 1997-98 Hustlin' Hall Red Devils were inducted into the Shaw Media Illinois Valley Hall of Fame in June. The former teammates have been reunited on the Hall football coaching staff this fall. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Curran had been wanting to coach high school football, and when he was approached by his former teammate to join his staff, he didn’t hesitate.

“Honestly, it’s like we never missed a beat. Our philosophies on the game are similar and our expectations are always high,” Curran said. “We come from the time where Hall had some of its greatest runs in multiple sports, and we want the current and future Red Devils to be able to have those same experiences and memories.

“The main goal is to put Hall football back on the map. The coolest part in all of this is that Nick’s son and my boys are good friends and get to share their experiences and memories together.

“I’m just very thankful that I was given a chance to give back to the school who gave to me for four years. I’m a Hall guy and I always will be.”

Hall senior Braden Curran was all on board with having his dad help coach his and twin Jack’s team.

“My dad coaching this year is really cool,” Curran said. “He has coached me since I was little in all sports, and he always has expected my best. He also expects full effort from us at all times.

“Him and Coach Sterling have been great together. They have a good chemistry with each other and the rest of our staff. They both have talked a lot about building the culture and getting back to Hall’s winning ways. Everyone has seen improvement and has stuck with the process on the field and in the weight room.”

Hall alums Adam Curran (left) and Randy Tieman talk during the first fall practice on Monday at Hall. Curran played with new Hall head coach Nick Sterling and Tieman, who graduated in 1980, served two stints as the Red Devils' head coach. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Sterling and Adam Curran are not the only familiar faces back at Hall practices. Sterling has also brought in Randy Tieman, a 1980 Hall alum, who served two stints as head coach, his last season in 2023. He will help on defense, coaching the linebackers and cornerbacks.

“When Nick asked if I wanted to help out, I said yes. I’m all about the program and want them to have success. Anything I can do, I’ll do,” Tieman said.

“As a community guy, he hopes Hall football continues the way it was and tries to be involved,” Sterling said about Tieman. “We’ve had others pop in there to help. For the most part, everybody’s contributing where they can, when they can.”

Another Hall alum, Mike Filippini, the head basketball coach, is serving as offensive coordinator.

“It’s very cool to be able to work alongside Randy and Fil,” Adam Curran said. “Both have so much information from years of experience, and it’s nice to be able to just take in that information and learn.”

Sterling joked that he told Hall athletic director Eric Bryant, another high school teammate, if he couldn’t fill the coaching staff this summer “I was just going to grab [Gary] Vicini, [Steve] Smith, [Pete] Kasperski and [Joe] Furlan [all former Hall coaches] and bring them all on game 1.”