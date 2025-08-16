Gavin Lanham is Princeton’s ‘Cool Hand Luke’

Gavin Lanham, who Princeton coach Ryan Pearson calls "Cool Hand Luke," was thrust into the starting lineup in last year's quarterfinals due to injury. He returns to lead the Tigers' offense for his senior season. (Scott Anderson)

Princeton coach Ryan Pearson has a nickname for Tigers senior quarterback Gavin Lanham.

“We call him, ‘Cool Hand Luke,’” Pearson said in reference to Paul Newman’s 1967 movie character. “Nothing seems to faze him. There’s not a moment that’s too big for this kid. That’s what I love about him. Just the quiet confidence from him really [has an effect on] the other 10 guys in the huddle.”

That’s just the way he is, Lanham said.

“It keeps me more relaxed. Just kind of makes it easier,” he said.

Lanham was cool under fire when he was pressed into action for last year’s Class 3A quarterfinal game with Montini Catholic when starting quarterback Will Lott went down with a broken foot the week before.

Despite never attempting a single pass at the varsity level and taking very few snaps all season, Lanham threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to senior Kaydin Gibson to tie the game late in the first half. It was the Tigers’ only score in a 24-7 loss.

He completed 5 of 10 passes for 70 yards and one interception.

“I was really impressed how he performed basically on a week’s notice going into the biggest game of the year going against a premier program in Montini Catholic,” Pearson said. “For him to make the strides that we saw him in that short amount of time and the strides we’ve seen this summer has been really refreshing.”

Lanham said he’s excited to be back as “QB1.”

“I’ve been waiting for it. I’m ready,” Lanham said. “That confidence (from the quarterfinals) will help me out.”

Gavin Lanham (Kevin Hieronymus)

All-State running back candidate Casey Etheridge said he’s excited to play with Lanham in the backfield for a full season.

“He has worked his butt off for this opportunity and is so talented,” he said. “He plays with a different kind of swagger than other people that allows him to succeed on a football field. I have full confidence, and I am so excited to play alongside him.”

Lanham will be back at corner back on defense and likes that role as well.

“I do like defense. I’ve liked it my whole life. Stacking up people is pretty fun,” he said. “Corner is kind of new. I just became a corner last year. And it’s kind of difficult, guarding the wide receivers, especially when they’re just sprinting straight.”

He said playing both sides of the passing game helps.

“It helps for just understanding what the cornerbacks are looking for and stuff,” he said.

If he had to pick, he said prefers the offensive side over defense.

Lanham is optimistic that the Tigers will continue their recent success, which has seen them reach the Class 3A quarterfinals for four straight years and five in the past six seasons.

“I think we’re going to do good. I like how we’re doing. I like our plays,” he said.

To get over that quarterfinals hurdle, Lanham said the Tigers just have to stick together and have confidence.

The Tigers will open the season Aug. 29 at Sterling Newman.

