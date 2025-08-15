Mendota senior Aden Tillman developing as QB under first-year coach Jim Eustice

After refereeing Mendota basketball games several times last winter, new Mendota football coach Jim Eustice knew senior Aden Tillman was a competitor.

But in terms of quarterback skill, Tillman was underdeveloped when the Trojans first took the field for summer workouts in June.

“He was pretty raw from a quarterback standpoint when we got out here, but we’ve done a lot of work with him and he’s drastically improved his mechanics,” Eustice said. “Mentally, he’s a real smart kid, so he’s picking everything up. I think he’s going to do real well. The kids really look at him as a leader.”

For Tillman, this summer was the most position-specific coaching he’s received.

“I’ve never really had any quarterback coaching, but he really taught me some mechanics and I feel like he’s helping me as a quarterback,” Tillman said.

Eustice said the coaching staff has worked with Tillman on “a lot of little technical things,” including ball position, his feet and his hips.

“I used to throw like a baseball player,” Tillman said. “Now I’m throwing it like a quarterback, and that’s really the biggest thing.

“I’m throwing a lot tighter spirals. I’m getting it to a spot with a lot more velocity on it.”

The quarterback coaching has been “by committee,” which has included Eustice, former Mendota superintendent Jeff Prusator and former Trojan quarterback Bryson Prusator.

“He’s taken it all in, and he’s done a lot of extra work on his own to change and become what he is now,” Eustice said. “His improvement from June 2 when we first got out here to tonight (July 31, the last day of summer workouts) is off the charts as far as looking like a quarterback out there.”

Last fall, Tillman completed 81 of 149 passes for 856 yards and nine touchdowns to seven interceptions while running for 258 yards as the Trojans finished 0-9.

Mendota opens the season Aug. 29 at Riverdale.

“I think I can do anything that the team needs me to do,” Tillman said about his strengths. “I can run. I can throw. I can get out of the pocket. I’m going to encourage my teammates every single play. I don’t care what happens, I’m going to motivate everyone on our team to be better the next play.”

Eustice said Tillman fits the mold of past quarterbacks he’s had who have been successful in his offense, including Max Bray (1,421 yards, 11 TDs passing; 1,006 yards, 19 TDs rushing in 2023) and John Brady (1,449 yards, 12 TDs passing; 1,007 yards rushing, 17 TDs rushing in 2022).

“I’ve always seemed to have a pretty good quarterback who has a lot of fun in this offense, so I think Aden’s going to be another one,” Eustice said. “When you go through the list over the years, he’s going to be right there with those guys.

“He’s a tough kid, a smart kid. He’s getting to throw a good ball. He’s going to be able to run when we need him to. He’s a leader.”

Along with playing quarterback, Tillman also will return to playing defense this season. He played free safety as a sophomore but last fall only played QB as the old coaching staff preferred him playing one way.

“I’m excited for it,” Tillman said.

Tillman said he feels the Mendota defense, which allowed 44.8 points per game last season, has made progress over the summer.

“The defensive side has been awesome,” Tillman said. “We’re all flying to the ball. We’re swarming. We’re doing everything we’re coached to do and it’s working.”

Eustice said the staff will have to keep an eye on him playing both ways because it’s “a tough task to be playing 100% of the snaps in this conference.”

“He’s just as smart on defense in that free safety spot,” Eustice said. “He’s filling alleys really nice. He’s not afraid to come up and hit you. I know he’s excited he can play defense this year.”

Tillman hopes to keep improving after his successful summer.

“The goal I have for myself is to keep on striving to be the best version of myself,” Tillman said. “I’m going to keep striving to make this team the best version of itself.”