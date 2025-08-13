Jacobs’ Carson and Connor Goehring revved up for season

Twins Carson (left) and Connor Goehring pose for a picture during football practice Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, at Jacobs High School in Algonquin. Carson plays wide receiver and Connor plays quarterback. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Wheelin’ and dealin’.

They are two passions of Connor Goehring, Jacobs’ cerebral and strong-armed quarterback.

Cruisin’ and bruisin’.

They are two passions of Carson Goehring, Connor’s “younger” brother, who plays wide receiver with the same go-up-and-get-it physicality that he shows on the basketball court when rebounding.

Jacobs senior twins Carson (left) and Connor Goehring pose for a picture on the first official day of practice Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, at Jacobs. Carson and Connor return at wide receiver and quarterback, respectively, for the Golden Eagles, who won seven games last season. (Joe Aguilar)

When they’re not driving downfield or down the court, the fraternal twins who are into sports and sporty vehicles are, well, driving.

“The day we were born,” said Connor, who’s one minute older than Carson, “we were into cars.”

Connor drives a black 2009 Pontiac G8 GT.

“I’m a big Pontiac guy,” Connor said. “My dad’s a big Pontiac guy.”

Carson cruises around Algonquin in a blue 2010 Chevrolet Camaro SS.

Scott Goehring, son Connor says, owns a big workshop in an industrial area where he works on a ton of cars and owns, by Connor’s count, about 20.

“He’s a really big car guy,” Connor said. “He’s got a bunch of classic cars and stuff like that.”

Carson and Connor are the only children of Scott and Dana, and, yes, the athletic brothers are driven.

The duo helped Jacobs win seven games and earn a fourth-straight playoff berth last season as juniors, and the blond brothers are poised to lead the Golden Eagles back to the postseason. The Eagles tied for second place in the Fox Valley Conference last year.

Football, Jacobs Jacobs’ Connor Goehring throws the football during football practice on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, at Jacobs High School in Algonquin. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Connor (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) and Carson (6-4, 190) are part of a veteran group that also includes senior running back Caden DuMelle, senior offensive lineman Lucas Retzler, senior running back/defensive back Justin Gonzalez, senior running back Michael Cannady and sophomore linebacker Jack Coates.

“Conference championship, making it to state,” Carson Goehring said. “That’s the big goal here.”

Jacobs figures to run the ball plenty with DuMelle (973 rushing yards last season), Cannady (568 rushing yards) and Gonzalez, but the Eagles won’t be one-dimensional, especially with their big-bodied twins at QB and receiver.

“He’s a great deep-ball thrower,” Carson Goehring said of his brother. “He’s really good in the pocket. He can read stuff really well, and he just knows when to get the ball out.”

Connor Goehring completed 50 of 89 passes for 637 yards and six touchdowns (one interception) last season. The Eagles ran the ball so efficiently that they relied more on their ground game than their passing game. They typically run double-tight-end sets.

Football, Jacobs Jacobs’ Carson Goehring runs a pass pattern during football practice on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, at Jacobs High School in Algonquin. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

“We’re focused on proving to the coaches that we can throw the ball,” Carson said. “We’re a double-bladed sword. We can pass too.”

Eagles head coach Brian Zimmerman likes his team’s versatility. Former Rolling Meadows and Grayslake North head coach Sam Baker will call the offensive plays for the second year in a row.

“We can pound the ball, and we’ve got a really good quarterback in Connor,” Zimmerman said. “Connor has as good of an arm as I’ve ever seen, so we’re really excited for him, just becoming a leader and taking that step to becoming a really good passer. He started to turn it on a little bit last year.”

Carson Goehring was the Eagles’ leading receiver last season, catching 21 passes for 306 yards and a TD. He’s a physical receiver with strong hands.

“He’s never scared,” Connor said of his brother, who averaged 3.6 rebounds a game coming off the bench for the basketball team last winter. “If there’s three defenders, he’s not going to half-effort going to the ball. He’s going to go 110% to the ball. If the ball is anywhere in the vicinity, he’s going to go up and try to get that ball.”

Car-crazed Connor and Carson appear on the road to success, on and off the field. Connor, who owns a 3.75 GPA, wants to be a mechanical engineer and is considering playing football in college.

Carson, who sports a 3.52 GPA, also is considering playing football in college or might go the military route.

“I applied to West Point last spring,” Carson said. “If that doesn’t work out, I’m going to see how I get recruited for college, and then I’m also thinking about just enlisting in the Army.”

Dad Scott Goehring was in the Army for 32 years. The family has a passion for more than classic cars.

“Our whole family, someone’s been in the military every generation,” Connor said. “We’re a big military family. My mom’s dad was an Air Force pilot. We have military on both sides of the family.”

Football is the focus for now, and Jacobs’ two gearheads expect to fire on all cylinders.