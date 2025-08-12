La Salle-Peru’s Morscheiser twins ‘have the tools’ to be successful at varsity level

La Salle-Peru juniors Jaron and Mason Morscheiser take a knee after a joint practice with St. Bede in July at Howard Fellows Stadium. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle-Peru junior twins Jaron and Mason Morscheiser come from a strong football lineage.

Their father, John, played football at the University of Iowa.

So they’ve been around the game since they were young playing football in the front yard. Then they played flag football before moving to tackle in the L-P Youth Football League in second grade.

“Football has been a big part of our life since we were born,” Jaron Morscheiser said.

This fall, the Morscheiser twins, who are each 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, are expected to be impact players for the Cavaliers as they get their first significant action on the varsity level.

Mason Morscheiser played two games on varsity last year, rotating in at linebacker, while Jaron Morscheiser dressed for one varsity game.

“They’re athletic, they’re big, and they have the frame,” first-year L-P coach JJ Raffelson said. “They have the tools to be utilized in all different facets of the game of football. Their dad played Division I football, and both of them have the build to do it, and [they] have the ability. It’s just getting them the ball in space and having them play fast and physical.

“They have the attributes that I want as a coach, and they learn quick.”

The twins will play linebacker and tight end for L-P, which opened official practices Monday and starts the season Aug. 29 at United Township.

Jaron Morscheiser said he’s “absolutely” looking forward to playing at the varsity level.

“Friday night lights is going to be awesome,” Jaron Morscheiser said.

On defense, Jaron Morscheiser will play outside linebacker, and Mason Morscheiser will be at middle linebacker.

La Salle-Peru's Mason Morscheiser looks to tackle Marquette's Grant Dose during scrimmage in July at Howard Fellows Stadium in La Salle. (MaKade Rios for Shaw )

“They’re both super athletic and physical at the line of scrimmage,” Raffelson said. “They can move sideline to sideline but can also play downhill, so that’s big as a linebacker. They’re getting better on their reads, which is always the big thing.”

Offensively, tight end is a newer position for the twins.

“I have to work harder at it since last year I didn’t play tight end very much,” Mason Morscheiser said. “I have to get more familiar with the position.”

The brothers will help each other improve as they go against each other in practice.

“It’s fun because we challenge each other in practice, and then it translates to the field,” Mason Morscheiser said.

They discuss football at home as well.

“We get to hit each other a little bit in practice,” Jaron Morscheiser said. “It’s just some friendly competition. Then at home, we can talk about how we can make ourselves better.”

Raffelson, who has twins of his own at home, likes to see the Morscheisers compete with each other.

“They want to beat each other,” Raffelson said. “When they go home, it seems like they want to say, ‘I beat you in that sprint,’ or things like that. When we do one-on-one drills, we’ll put them against each other and just see them compete and fight against each other in a football way, just to get the blood pumping.

“They push each other. It’s a good thing.”

While they like to compete and try to beat each other, the twins also praise each other.

Jaron Morscheiser said his brother “brings a lot of energy” and is smart and coachable, while Mason Morscheiser said “he’s smart and he’s a good athlete” about Jaron.

The twins hope to lead the Cavs, who are coming off a 3-6 season, to playoff success.

“For myself, I just want to play hard, come ready to play every game and do my assignment for the team,” Jaron Morscheiser said. “We all want to get to the playoffs and hopefully win a couple of playoff games.”