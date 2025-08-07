Downers Grove South’s Joseph Vieyra prides himself on versatility, eager to lead team back to playoffs

Since picking up a football 12 years ago, Downers Grove South senior Joseph Vieyra has prided himself on his passion for football and playing a multitude of positions.

“Football has always been my number one sport,” Vieyra said. “I’ve played basketball before and still play baseball, but nothing feels better than Friday night lights football.”

The 5-foot-8, 185-pounder is one of a handful of returnees slated to be a key contributor when the Mustangs open the season at Metea Valley on August 29 Vieyra is primarily a strong safety, but also played running back, long snapper, holder, kick returner and even punted a few times.

He has even tossed a few passes in his football career.

“I have tried to lead by example in the way I play,” Vieyra said. “I was a running back mainly during my freshman and sophomore year but played everywhere really. I even threw for a few touchdowns in my first two years. Last year, the team need was at safety and I would split carries at running back, but not nearly as much as I used to.

“I was a big part of special teams. I’ll play wherever my team needs me and I will try to make my mark. I think having more carries this year at running back will be what people will notice when they come to our games.”

In the offseason, besides playing on the baseball team, Vieyra said he put an emphasis on working on his body and football nearly every day to prepare for a taxing final season for the Mustangs. He gained 10 pounds to become more explosive and faster.

“I trained with Acceleration, working on my recovery,” he said. “I was in the gym daily and put a big focus on my gym workouts…This offseason has been an important one for myself and my team. I have put a huge focus on increasing my speed and agility without forgetting my strength.

“I played 7-on7 indoor football in the spring and love just going to the field to do football drills and work with my teammates.”

Vieyra said he’s prepared to contribute in several ways, mainly after getting a ton of reps during his junior season. The Mustangs made strides last season but suffered a 63-20 loss to Lyons in the Class 8A first-round playoffs.

“I viewed (last season) as a step in the right direction,” Vieyra said. “I was faced with a lot of adversity and failure early in the season, which made me learn a ton. We were able to face some great competition throughout the year and in the playoffs. To be able to host our first home playoff game in over 11 years was a huge goal of ours and we aim to build on that this year.

“The seniors know what we are capable of. I also learned how to easily step up and be a leader, even as a junior. I learned from some great seniors last year.”