Bureau County teams to huddle up for first fall practices on Monday, Aug. 11

Hall high school football coach Nick Sterling looks at his notes during camp at Hall High School. The Red Devils kick off their fall practices on Monday on the first official day of the 2025 season. (Scott Anderson)

Bureau County’s five football teams will huddle up for the first fall practices of the 2025 football season on Monday. Here’s a rundown of when they will be practicing during the first week:

At Amboy: The Clippers co-op of Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio will run from 7 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday. There will be “doubles” on Wednesday through Friday with sessions from 5:30 to 7 a.m., before the start of school at Amboy and LaMoille, and from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday’s session will run from 7 to 10:30 a.m.

The Clippers, who will open the season at home on Friday, Aug. 29 vs. Milledgeville, are the defending Illinois 8-Man Football Association state champions.

At Bureau Valley: With school starting up at the end of the week, the Storm will run from 3:20 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Ken Bourquin Field in Manlius. On Saturday, the Storm will start up at 7 a.m.

The Storm will open the season at St. Bede on Aug. 29.

At Hall: Hall alum Nick Sterling opens his first camp as head coach beginning with Monday’s practice from 3 to 5:15 p.m. pushing the start to 3:30 p.m. the rest of the week. Saturday’s schedule is to be determined.

The Red Devils will open the season at Orion on Aug. 29.

At Princeton: The Tigers will open camp from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Monday at Little Siberia and shift to a morning session on Tuesday from 8 to 10:30 a.m., both times in helmets. On Wednesday through Friday, the Tigers will practice from 3:30 to 6 p.m. in “shells.” Saturday will be the first day in full pads, practicing from 8 to 10 a.m. and there will be a scrimmage.

The season opener sends the Tigers to Sterling Newman on Aug. 29.

At. St. Bede: New head coach Jack Brady, a former assistant, will get the Bruins running from 4:15 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday’s session is to be determined, Brady said.

The Bruins will open the season at home against Bureau Valley on Aug. 29.