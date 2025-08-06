Lemont’s Jackson Dybcio set to shine as two-way star

After playing primarily at safety and inside linebacker the last two seasons, Lemont senior Jackson Dybcio is slated to take more reps at running back this fall. (Photo provided by Lemont football )

Lemont senior Jackson Dybcio is ready to show off his all-around skills this season.

After playing primarily at safety and inside linebacker the last two seasons, Dybcio is slated to take more reps at running back for Lemont this fall.

“Last year at Geneva, I filled in at running back because of injuries,” Dybcio said. “I was in the heavy package and goal line. I would get the ball and just run through the ‘A’ gap. I loved it. I love football and played running back growing up more than I have linebacker. I started playing linebacker in high school. I played running back up until high school, so it’s kind of natural for me. I’m real excited.”

There’s no shortage of talent at running back for Lemont, not with Dybcio joining senior Aiden Rudman and junior Drew Ascolani, according to Lemont coach Willie Hayes.

Expect the offense to receive a big jolt with Dybcio slated for more time in the backfield.

“It’s something we toyed around with as a staff,” Hayes said. “This summer we wanted Jackson to understand what he was doing defensively, but next week, he will take reps at running back. We have a very talented group, so with him rotating back there, we will have a nice look offensively. He’s a team-first kid who will play wherever we feel best and will do whatever is needed for the team.”

At 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, Dybcio is an athletic specimen. He was timed at a speedy 4.53 in the 40 dash and registered a 36-inch vertical.

“Jackson has had an outstanding offseason, by far is one of more most explosive athletes in the weight room this year,” Hayes said. “He’s a weight room warrior. He always does extra.”

Dybcio started playing football in fourth grade, but his main sport leaned toward swimming. He tried to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a talented swimmer, but quit the sport before his freshman year.

“I was big into swimming until about 12 years old,” Dybcio said. “I started really young. I really liked it, but I love football and the brotherhood in Lemont.”

Once Dybcio put his full effort into football, he started reaping the benefits off the additional time available to train on one sport. During this offseason, Dybcio said he gained nearly 25 pounds to prepare to become a two-way lethal threat for Lemont.

But Dybcio said he experienced some challenges adding weight.

“The biggest thing this year compared to last year was my nutrition and eating more,” Dybcio said. “I started putting more calories in, about 5,000 or 6,000 a day. I would eat seven times a day and sleeping became more important. It was hard. Sometimes I was eating dinner and wanted to throw up. I had to power through it. I would get bison, eat more protein and put eggs on it. It was surprisingly easy to make.”

Dybcio is coming off a solid junior season, earning a South Suburban Blue all-conference selection and was an honorable mention all-state pick after recording a team-high 92 tackles and three sacks to go with 28 carries for 83 yards and six touchdowns.

But Dybcio said he’s motivated to add something to his stat sheet this season.

“I want to get an interception,” he said. “I had no interceptions last season. If I get an interception, I’ll be hyped. I also want to lead the team in tackles and want to be better at getting lower and going downhill and getting off my blocks. I’ve improved at it.”

Dybcio said he started to notice a difference in his physique and play on the football field during spring break, when he started setting new personal bests in the weight room.

“I feel more explosive, especially going downhill,” Dybcio said. “I feel my body moves better and I’m faster, which makes life little easier. I’m getting off blocks and my pursuit angle is better.”

Dybcio said he attended camps at North Central College, North Dakota and Illinois State. He gained a better knowledge of the game by learning instruction and techniques from a different set of coaches.

“Jackson is a great kid and his performance on the field speaks for itself,” Hayes said. “He’s an outstanding student-athlete off the field and in the classroom. He’s going to end up being a great captain for us this season.”