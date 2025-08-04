Seneca finds Week 2 opponent in Sangamon Valley

Members of the Seneca football team take the field prior to a game last season at Seneca High School. (Scott Anderson)

Over the past three football seasons the Seneca football program has been forced to miss games due to opponents’ forfeits.

This upcoming season looked like that would be the case again after scheduled Week 2 opponent Lisle announced it was going to be playing a junior varsity schedule only.

However, Fighting Irish head coach Terry Maxwell announced on Monday that his squad has picked up a road game at Sangamon Valley to fill the void.

“We had talked with [Sangamon Valley] earlier this summer about this being an option after they lost their Week 2 opponent,” Maxwell said. “We’ve unfortunately been in the position they were in a number of times the past few years, so we know just because possible opponent calls about filling a vacant spot doesn’t mean it’s a great fit. They reach out to us late last week and they were ready to make this happen.”

Sangamon Valley High School is located in Niantic, 12 miles west of Decatur. The Storm lost their Week 2 opponent Cerro Gordo when it decided due to low numbers to co-op with Arcola.

Sangamon Valley plays in the Lincoln Prairie Conference and finished 6-4 last season and made the Class 2A playoffs. Seneca ended last season at 9-2 and qualified for the playoffs for the third straight year.

In 2021 Seneca lost its game with Watseka but was able to schedule a game with Clinton last minute. In 2022 it was a Week 6 game with Watseka that was lost. In 2023 it was Week 3 with Westmont and Week 6 with Walther Christian with no new opponent available. Then last season the Irish lost a Week 7 game with Walther Christian.

The addition of Sangamon Valley boosts an already solid road nonconference schedule for the Irish, which includes contests at Clinton and Genoa-Kingston.

“We are excited to be able to fill the opening we had,” Maxwell said. “[Sangamon Valley] should be a very solid opponent and a good matchup for us. Sangamon Valley adds another good team to our already pretty good, competitive overall schedule.”