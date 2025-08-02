Streator’s Isaiah Weibel selects Benedictine to play football

Recent Streator graduate and Times All-Area Football first-teamer Isaiah Weibel signed on to continue his education at Benedictine University in Lisle and his football career at the NCAA Division III level with the Eagles. Pictured at his signing ceremony are (front row from left) Jessica, Isaiah and Mike Weibel, and (back row from left) Kash Weibel, Ella Park and the late Ed Lewis, former Streator assistant coach. (Provided by Streator High School)