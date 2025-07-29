Seneca likes where it’s at after summer workouts

Seneca head coach Terry Maxwell talks with players during the 7-on-7 football at Clifton Central High School earlier this summer. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

The Seneca football program finished with a solid 9-2 record last season, but fell in a disappointing second-round Class 2A playoff game to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin by a touchdown.

Fighting Irish head coach Terry Maxwell says he feels that for his returning players, that game has been an obvious motivation factor.

“It was a tough way to end the season. We had chances throughout that game that just didn’t work out in our favor,” Maxwell said, “but I feel like we’ve had a strong offseason, and that’s all because of the work and dedication the guys have put in. Everyone has their own personal motivations, but I think they also all have the motivation to keep the success we’ve had the past few years going.

“I’m excited to see what this group can do.”

Senior running back/safety Gunner Varland said the team is on the same page as to the things they want to accomplish this season.

“I feel as a group we hold each other accountable,” said Varland, who was named Seneca’s defensive MVP with 79 tackles (66 solo, 10 for loss) while also gaining more than 350 all-purpose yards as a junior. “The work we’ve all put in in the weight room all offseason has been amazing. We all have the same goal, get better every day, and I think we have and will continue to do that.

“After our last game last year, I was disappointed like everyone else. I didn’t have very much time to dwell on it, because I had to immediately had to switch my attention to cutting weight for wrestling, but I knew the things I wanted to work on football-wise in the offseason.”

Senior Zebadiah Maxwell said last season’s final game has not left his mind since that day.

“I hate to lose. The last game of last season, losing to [BHRA] just ate me up probably until halfway into the basketball season,“ said Zebadiah, who will be moving from offensive right tackle to tight end while still maintaining his spot at defensive end ”That’s been the motivation for me since that day, doing whatever I can to help the team not only get back to that position, but also succeed if we get there.

“The biggest change for me at tight end is it’s less about hitting guys on the line and more about finding guys to block on the second level – linebackers and safeties. That’s unless there is someone lined up outside of me, where I more than likely have to hold that block right away. It’s going to be more one-on-one battles for me.”

Seneca's Gunner Varland outpaces Lisle's Jayden Bae in a game last season at Seneca High School. (Katy Arnold for Shaw Local )

Varland said his individual goal heading into this season isn’t any different than it has been in the past, and some of his drive comes from those outside the program.

“In [football and wrestling] for me, it’s about being powerful, keeping your hips low, taking hard shots and driving through your opponent,” Varland said. “My offseason football goal was to just keep working on getting stronger.

“I continue to be motivated by those who doubt me, who didn’t think I could be a good football player. I just want to keep proving them wrong.”

Zebadiah says he’s thrilled with what he saw as the Irish finished up summer workouts last week and feels if the team as a whole can continue to hold their bond their goals are strongly in reach.

“I feel good about where we are currently at as a team,” Zebadiah said. “We aren’t a bunch of groups, like the running backs stick together or the linemen stick together. We are all together.

“We all have the same goals, and we’re going to keep working hard to reach them.”