‘It’s family for us’: Fieldcrest seniors set tone at summer camp

Fieldcrest's Zach Overocker secures the ball as Prairie Central's Zach Bull of Prairie Central wraps him up during a joint practice with Dwight earlier this summer at Dwight High School. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

If you ask Fieldcrest head coach Nick Meyer how it feels to be leading the football program he grew up knowing so well, he’d have an answer that speaks to his emotions.

“It’s amazing. I always tell these guys - I grew up just a block away from the practice field. I was in the same hallways, wore the same helmets, sweat in the same weight room they do now,” Meyer said during Fieldcrest’s joint practice with Dwight, Prairie Central. “The players know that this is not just a job for me. This is Fieldcrest football, and it’s family for us.”

Coming off the heels of a tough 1-8 season, Meyer is leaning on a cast of returning upperclassmen to lead a sizable class of freshman this year.

“We brought back a lot of senior leadership we’re excited about. A big freshman class we’re excited about with some talented kids coming up,” Meyer said. “We’re progressing this summer and they’re all working together, picking each other up.”

Head Coach Nick Meyer of Fieldcrest talks with team on Thursday, July 17, 2025 at Dwight High School in Dwight. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

Among those upperclassmen is senior offensive tackle and nose guard Tony Stalter. And while he isn’t the loudest on the team, Stalter carries a lot of influence in the Knights locker room.

When asked who his captains are heading into the season, Meyer didn’t hesitate to shout him out.

“The first guy that comes to mind is Tony Stalter. He’s really growing as a football player, and more importantly as a young man. He leads by action, not by his voice,” Meyer said. “I think as Tony goes, we all go. The kids look to him when things get tough.”

It’s a role that Stalter embraces and comes naturally to him, even if he doesn’t say much about it.

“I’m not really a big talker, I think it’s better to lead by example - it’s just the way I was taught,” Stalter said.

Stalter said he’s spent much of the offseason in the weight room, focused not only on the team’s ultimate goal of winning state, but also on achieving some personal milestones.

“I’m trying to earn all-conference - first team, second team, it doesn’t matter,” Stalter said. “And hopefully, get a scholarship offer.”

Tony Stalter of Fieldcrest stands on sideline on Thursday, July 17, 2025 at Dwight High School in Dwight. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

Another senior who’s stepping into a leadership role is quarterback and defensive back Kash Klendworth.

Klendworth explained that summer has been a reset for the team, with a renewed sense of energy and togetherness.

“It’s been going well. I’ve been having a lot of fun. The team’s been having a lot of fun,” Klendworth said of the summer. “Everyone likes each other and we all want to get better. We know last year was rough, but we realize we have to look forward and make the most of this year.”

Klendworth said being able to face outside competition in joint practices, scrimmages has helped fuel the team’s energy during preseason workouts.

“It kind of gives us something to look forward to, practice a little harder for and just have more fun,” he said.

As a returning senior and starting quarterback, Klendworth said he’s embraced his role as a tone-setter for the program.

“Just being a leader, helping encourage, teach the younger guys,” he said. “Coach preaches it all the time - just try to get better every single day.”

Looking ahead to Week 1, the Knights will host Tri-Valley on Friday, Aug. 29.