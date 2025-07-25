Clifton Central to induct Dean Cappel into Hall of Fame at home opener

July 25, 2025
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastNewsletterPhoto Store
Alden-Hebron Giants Amboy Clippers Antioch Sequoits Ashton-Franklin Center Raiders Barrington Broncos Batavia Bulldogs Bartlett Hawks Benet Academy Redwings Bishop McNamara Fightin' Irish Bolingbrook Raiders Bradley-Bourbonnais Boilermakers Brother Rice Crusaders Buffalo Grove Bison Bureau Valley Storm Burlington Central Rockets Carmel Corsairs Cary Grove Trojans Clifton Central Comets Coal City Coalers Conant Cougars Crystal Lake Central Tigers Crystal Lake South Gators DeKalb Barbs Dixon Dukes Downers Grove North Trojans Downers Grove South Mustangs Dundee-Crown Chargers Dwight Trojans East St. Louis Flyers Eastland-Pearl City Wildcatz Elk Grove Grenadiers Elgin Maroons Erie-Prophetstown Panthers Fenwick Friars Fieldcrest Knights Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland Forreston Cardinals Fremd Vikings Fulton Steamers Geneva Vikings Genoa-Kingston Cogs Glenbard East Rams Glenbard North Panthers Glenbard South Raiders Glenbard West Hitters Grant Bulldogs Grayslake Central Rams Grayslake North Knights Hall Red Devils Hampshire Whip-Purs Harvard Hornets Hersey Huskies Herscher Tigers Hiawatha Hawks Highland Park Giants Hinsdale Central Red Devils Hinsdale South Hornets Hoffman Estates Hawks Homewood Flossmoor Vikings Huntley Red Raiders IC Catholic Prep Knights Iroquois West Chargers Jacobs Golden Eagles Joliet Catholic Hilltoppers Joliet Central Steelmen Joliet West Tigers Johnsburg Skyhawks Kaneland Knights Kankakee Kays Lake Forest Scouts Lake Zurich Bears Lakes Eagles Larkin Royals LaSalle-Peru Cavaliers Lemont football Libertyville Wildcats Lincoln Way Central Knights Lincoln Way East Griffins Lincoln Way West Warriors Lockport Porters Loyola Academy Ramblers Lyons Township Lions Maine East Blue Demons Maine South Hawks Maine West Warriors Marengo Indians Marian Catholic Spartans Marian Central Catholic Hurricanes Marist RedHawks Marmion Academy Cadets Marquette Crusaders McHenry Warriors Metea Valley Mustangs Mendota Trojans Milford Bearcats Milledgeville Missiles Minooka Indians Momence Montini Broncos Morris Morrison Mustangs Morton Mustangs Mount Carmel Caravan Mundelein Mustangs Naperville Central Redhawks Naperville North Huskies Nazareth Academy Roadrunners Neuqua Valley Wildcats New Trier Trevians Newman Central Catholic Comets Niles Notre Dame Dons Oak Park River Forest Huskies Oregon Hawks Oswego Panthers Oswego East Wolves Ottawa Pirates Palatine Pirates Peotone Blue Devils Phillips Wildcats Plainfield Central Wildcats Plainfield East Bengals Plainfield North Tigers Plainfield South Cougars Plano Reapers Polo Marcos Prairie Ridge Wolves Princeton Tigers Prospect Knights Providence Catholic Celtics Reed-Custer Comets Richmond Burton Rockets Riverside Brookfield Bulldogs Rock Falls Rockets Rolling Meadows Mustangs Romeoville Spartans Round Lake Panthers Sandwich Indians Schaumburg Saxons Seneca Fighting Irish Simeon Wolverines St Anne Cardinals St Bede Bruins St Charles East Saints St Charles North North Stars St Edward Green Wave St Francis Spartans St Patrick Shamrocks St Rita Mustangs St Viator Lions Sterling Golden Warriors Stevenson Patriots Streator Bulldogs Sycamore Spartans Vernon Hills Cougars Warren Township Blue Devils Waubonsie Valley Warriors Wauconda Bulldogs West Aurora Blackhawks Westmont Sentinels Wheaton North Falcons Wheaton Academy Wheeling Wildcats Wheaton Warrenville South Tigers Willowbrook Warriors Wilmington Wildcats Woodstock Blue Streaks Woodstock North Thunder York Dukes Yorkville Foxes

Clifton Central to induct Dean Cappel into Hall of Fame at home opener

The former Comet coach will be honored at halftime of the Sept. 5 game with Momence

By Adam Tumino
Dean Cappel

Dean Cappel (Photo Submitted by Matt Sertich)

The Clifton Central football team had won 10 combined games in the three seasons prior to the arrival of Dean Cappel as head coach in 1992.

Over the next six seasons with Cappel at the helm, the Comets would go 51-13 with four playoff appearances, two in Class 3A and two in Class 2A, and three undefeated regular seasons. In 1996, the Comets were the top-ranked 2A team in the state for nine consecutive weeks and reached the state semifinals for the first time in program history.

For his contributions to the program over his six seasons in Clifton, Cappel will be inducted into the Central Athletics Hall of Fame at halftime of the Comets’ home opener against Momence on Sept. 5.

While Cappel said he appreciates the recognition, he added it would not have been possible if not for the support he received throughout his time with the Comets.

“I have to attribute the honor to the fact that I was surrounded by a bunch of great players and great coaches for the time I was at Central,” he said. “It is sort of a shared honor the way I look at it.”

Cappel’s stint at Central was one in lengthy head coaching career that began up the road in Herscher in 1977. After seven seasons there, Cappel went to Quincy for three seasons and then to Bradley-Bourbonnais for three more.

After three seasons away from coaching from 1989 through 1991, Cappel came to Clifton. Once his seven seasons at Central were up, Cappel coached for a dozen years at Reed-Custer before retiring after 2009 season, a year after he was inducted into the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

He wrapped his career with 196 wins across those five programs and led his teams to the playoffs 16 times.

“The nice thing about coaching several places is you develop friendships in all the towns that we coach in,” he said. “That’s a real plus.”

With his experience as a part of various communities over his coaching career, Cappel said that there were some aspects about coaching at Central that stand out.

“They had good football tradition, and the support there was probably second to none,” he said. “There were lots of families that got involved. It was sort of a family, community event every time you played on Friday night, and usually when you went to the away game you had just as many or more fans as the team you were playing against.”

Jeff Perzee is currently heading into his first season as head coach at Central. A 1994 Central graduate, Perzee’s final two seasons with the Comets were Cappel’s first two seasons. Perzee’s senior season in 1993 saw the Comets go 9-0 in the regular season and finish 10-1.

“He was just passionate and made you believe you could win, and you would want to run through a wall for him,” Perzee said. “He brought it every day and his assistants brought it every day. He just had that confidence and demanded hard work, and that’s what we did, and success came.”

Before knowing that Cappel would be inducted into the Hall of Fame, Perzee said he was already planning on having Cappel back for the Sept. 5 game as an honorary captain along with 2023 Central Athletics Hall of Fame inductee Dale Hastings, a longtime coach in multiple sports for the Comets.

“Having honorary captains and honoring Dean Cappel to be in the Hall of Fame, I’m really excited about that,” Perzee said.

Cappel said he is also excited for the chance to be back on the field at Central, and particularly for the opportunity to reunite with members of the Comet football community.

“It’s a great honor, but I’m really looking forward to seeing some of the old coaches and some of my former players if they’re able to make it that night,” he said. “I just hope it’s good weather, and I know there will be a lot of blue out there.”