Clifton Central to induct Dean Cappel into Hall of Fame at home opener

The Clifton Central football team had won 10 combined games in the three seasons prior to the arrival of Dean Cappel as head coach in 1992.

Over the next six seasons with Cappel at the helm, the Comets would go 51-13 with four playoff appearances, two in Class 3A and two in Class 2A, and three undefeated regular seasons. In 1996, the Comets were the top-ranked 2A team in the state for nine consecutive weeks and reached the state semifinals for the first time in program history.

For his contributions to the program over his six seasons in Clifton, Cappel will be inducted into the Central Athletics Hall of Fame at halftime of the Comets’ home opener against Momence on Sept. 5.

While Cappel said he appreciates the recognition, he added it would not have been possible if not for the support he received throughout his time with the Comets.

“I have to attribute the honor to the fact that I was surrounded by a bunch of great players and great coaches for the time I was at Central,” he said. “It is sort of a shared honor the way I look at it.”

Cappel’s stint at Central was one in lengthy head coaching career that began up the road in Herscher in 1977. After seven seasons there, Cappel went to Quincy for three seasons and then to Bradley-Bourbonnais for three more.

After three seasons away from coaching from 1989 through 1991, Cappel came to Clifton. Once his seven seasons at Central were up, Cappel coached for a dozen years at Reed-Custer before retiring after 2009 season, a year after he was inducted into the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

He wrapped his career with 196 wins across those five programs and led his teams to the playoffs 16 times.

“The nice thing about coaching several places is you develop friendships in all the towns that we coach in,” he said. “That’s a real plus.”

With his experience as a part of various communities over his coaching career, Cappel said that there were some aspects about coaching at Central that stand out.

“They had good football tradition, and the support there was probably second to none,” he said. “There were lots of families that got involved. It was sort of a family, community event every time you played on Friday night, and usually when you went to the away game you had just as many or more fans as the team you were playing against.”

Jeff Perzee is currently heading into his first season as head coach at Central. A 1994 Central graduate, Perzee’s final two seasons with the Comets were Cappel’s first two seasons. Perzee’s senior season in 1993 saw the Comets go 9-0 in the regular season and finish 10-1.

“He was just passionate and made you believe you could win, and you would want to run through a wall for him,” Perzee said. “He brought it every day and his assistants brought it every day. He just had that confidence and demanded hard work, and that’s what we did, and success came.”

Before knowing that Cappel would be inducted into the Hall of Fame, Perzee said he was already planning on having Cappel back for the Sept. 5 game as an honorary captain along with 2023 Central Athletics Hall of Fame inductee Dale Hastings, a longtime coach in multiple sports for the Comets.

“Having honorary captains and honoring Dean Cappel to be in the Hall of Fame, I’m really excited about that,” Perzee said.

Cappel said he is also excited for the chance to be back on the field at Central, and particularly for the opportunity to reunite with members of the Comet football community.

“It’s a great honor, but I’m really looking forward to seeing some of the old coaches and some of my former players if they’re able to make it that night,” he said. “I just hope it’s good weather, and I know there will be a lot of blue out there.”