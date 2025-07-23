New-look Joliet West looks sharp in 7-on-7

The last two years have (mostly) been good times for the Joliet West football program.

After going 8-2 in 2023, the program’s first winning season in seven years, the Tigers went 5-5 last year with another postseason appearance. They were able to qualify for the playoffs last year despite several graduations from the year before.

They’ve got a lot more than several players to replace this year, though.

Joliet West’s defense was stout last season, posting three shutouts and allowing just two scores in each of its two other wins.

However, that unit lost key players in lineman KeShawn Wiley, linebacker Austin Kitti and linebacker Micah McNair, who is now playing collegiately at Indiana State.

The offense, meanwhile, had a season of highs and lows and will also be replacing a multitude of starters. Linemen John Swift, receiver Payton Turner and quarterback Antoine Brooks have all departed and there will be a new group of players taking over at all but one spot. That’s a lot of experience and production to replace.

But the Tigers don’t plan on lowering their expectations for success.

Joliet West hosted TF South, Marengo and Fenton for a 7-on 7-event Wednesday. While it’s easy to get excited or nervous in such a setting, the Tigers looked pretty sharp most of the morning.

“When we start 7-on-7 I only have two goals,” Tigers coach Dan Tito said. “Number one, be injury free. Number two, get better. ...We’re never trying to ‘win’ a 7-on-7, but I’m trying to do those two things and we did both of those today.”

In place of the graduated Brooks, Landon Mars lined up under center with the first string. He showed impressive moxie, shaking off an early interception against TF South and completing all but one of his passes the rest of the way.

“I like to have the game in my hands,” Mars said. “I like the responsibility that comes with it. ...I like being a leader and I feel our team chemistry and brotherhood is helping me a lot.”

While the loss of McNair and the others will be tough, linebacker Sedrick Love is back for his senior year and ready to lead.

The second string offense was led by Liam Nichtula and was a little more up and down against TF South. A series of missed throws and drops to start were followed by a series of nice plays, including a nice catch along the sidelines by Aiden O’Malley.

The starting offense continued to look solid against Marengo. There were a few drops early, but Mars showed good movement in the pocket and nice touch on the deep ball. The defense, meanwhile, had a little more trouble against the Indians. However, Marcus Jones did manage a nice interception while the other defenders knocked down a pass.

Credit Nichtula and the reserves for heating up in their second opportunity, too. From diving grabs to touchdown passes, there were plenty of positive takeaways.

The success continued against Fenton as well with both starting and second string units putting up outstanding efforts. Tito said it was a strong close to a strong summer as the Tigers are off until August 11. Mars said he was looking forward to what this year has in store.

“My expectation this year is to go to the playoffs,” he said. “Win (the) conference and try to make it past the first round of the playoffs, which has been a (problem) for us the past couple years. That’s the goal.”