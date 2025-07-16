Schedule changes made for Saturday’s Princeton 7-on-7

Ryan Pearson has called an audible for Saturday’s Princeton 7-on-7/Linemen’s Challenge with one school no longer participating.

Princeton will now be playing Sandwich at 9 a.m., Dixon at 9:45 a.m., L-P at 10:30 a.m., Canton at noon and Winnebago at 12:45 p.m. at Bryant Field.

The Princeton F/S will play Dixon JV at 9:45 a.m., EPC JV at 11:15 a.m. and Sandwich JV at 12:45 p.m., all at Little Siberia.

In other varsity games, L-P will play Canton at 9 a.m., Sandwich at 9:45 a.m., Dixon at 11:15 a.m. at Bryant Field and Marquette at 12:45 p.m. at Little Siberia; Dixon will play Sandwich at 9:45 a.m., Canton at 11:15 a.m, Sandwich at noon and Rockridge at noon at Bryant Field; and Marquette will play EPC at 9 a.m. at Bryant Field and Winnebago at 10:30 a.m. and Mercer County at 11:15 a.m. at Little Siberia.

The linemen’s challenge will run with contests starting at 9:15 a.m. into the early afternoon at Bryant Field and at the Prather Field area.