June 23, 2025
Shaw Local
6 Northwest Herald-area football players poised for big 2025 seasons

By Alex Kantecki
Cary-Grove's Logan Abrams fights for extra yards during a Fox Valley Conference football game against Crystal Lake Central on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at Cary-Grove High School in Cary.

Cary-Grove's Logan Abrams fights for extra yards against Crystal Lake Central during the 2024 season. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Here are six Northwest-Herald players poised for big 2025 seasons.

Cary-Grove’s Logan Abrams runs the ball against Jacobs in varsity football on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Al Bohrer Field on the campus of Cary-Grove High School in Cary.

Cary-Grove’s Logan Abrams runs the ball against Jacobs during the 2024 season. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Logan Abrams, Cary-Grove, sr., FB

Injuries cut Abrams’ junior season short a year after he helped the Trojans win the Class 6A state championship in 2023, which included a game-winning touchdown by Abrams that capped a 19-play drive to topple East St. Louis. Abrams (6-foot-3, 230 pounds) suffered a Lisfranc injury last fall, tearing four ligaments in his foot, but remains one of the area’s most recruited players. He also was a disruptive force on the defensive line. Abrams qualified for the Class 3A Boys Track and Field State Meet finals in the spring and won medals in the shot put (fifth place) and discus (seventh).

Richmond-Burton's Hunter Carley tries to get away from St. Laurence's Mickey Lotus during an IHSA Class 4A first-round football game on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at Richmond-Burton High School in Richmond.

Richmond-Burton's Hunter Carley tries to get away from St. Laurence's Mickey Lotus during the 2024 season. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Hunter Carley, Richmond-Burton, jr., RB

Carley was a magnet to the end zone during a breakout sophomore campaign that saw him run for 20 touchdowns and lead the Rockets to the Kishwaukee River Conference championship. Carley led an impressive ground attack for an R-B team that averaged 33.8 points a game. The 5-foot-9, 190-pounder ran for 1,097 yards (7.9 per carry).

Huntley’s Wyatt Fleck, right, hauls in a pass in varsity football on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Metcalf Field on the campus of Crystal Lake Central High School in Crystal Lake.

Huntley’s Wyatt Fleck hauls in a catch against Crystal Lake Central during the 2024 season. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Wyatt Fleck, Huntley, sr., WR

The Red Raiders were thrilled with the top-end production of their transfer wideout. Fleck (6-1, 180 pounds) came over from St. Viator and made an immediate impact as one of the area’s most dangerous pass catchers. Fleck totaled 48 receptions for 644 yards and eight TDs, including 13 catches for 167 yards and three scores in a 44-43 loss to Fox Valley Conference champion Cary-Grove in Week 7.

Johnsburg’s Ryan Franze runs the ball in varsity football on Friday Sept. 27, 2024, at Woodstock North High School in Woodstock.

Johnsburg’s Ryan Franze runs the ball against Woodstock North during the 2024 season. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Ryan Franze, Johnsburg, jr., WR

Franze was at the top of the totem pole for Northwest Herald-area receivers last fall, leading all pass catchers in receptions (66), receiving yards (849) and touchdowns (13), which led all Class of 2027 wideouts in the state. Franze (5-11, 175 pounds) was named Class 4A All-State honorable mention as the Skyhawks finished with six wins and earned their second playoff berth in three years.

Woodstock North’s David Randecker runs the ball against Freeport in first-round IHSA Playoff football action on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at Woodstock North High School in Woodstock.

Woodstock North’s David Randecker runs the ball against Freeport during the 2024 season. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

David Randecker, Woodstock North, sr., RB

Randecker was happy to quiet critics with a dominant junior year that saw the Thunder set the school record with eight wins and earn their first playoff victory since 2012. Randecker bulldozed his way to 1,345 rushing yards (6.45 per carry) and 15 TDs, including 200 yards and three scores in a Class 5A first-round win against Freeport. He earned Class 5A All-State honorable mention and on defense the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder had 33 solo tackles at linebacker.

Prairie Ridge's Luke Vanderwiel runs for a touchdown during a Fox Valley Conference football game against Cary-Grove on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at Prairie Ridge High School.

Prairie Ridge's Luke Vanderwiel runs for a touchdown against Cary-Grove during the 2024 season. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Luke Vanderwiel, Prairie Ridge, sr., QB

Vanderwiel put up big numbers despite suffering a leg injury in Week 6 that kept him off the field late in the year. He eventually returned and was the Wolves’ everything-man, catching lateral passes, returning kickoffs and running for a team-high 135 yards on 26 attempts in a Class 5A second-round loss to St. Francis. The 5-foot-9, 180-pounder also took on 42 of his team’s 49 carries in a Week 5 loss to Cary-Grove. Overall, Vanderwiel ran for 1,005 yards and 15 TDs on 133 carries in six games (855 yards and 13 TDs in the first five weeks).