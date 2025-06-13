June 13, 2025
New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin returning to St. Charles North to host three-day football camp

By Joel Boenitz
Minnesota defensive back Tyler Nubin runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Tyler Nubin always knew he wanted to provide for the younger generation.

It was a luxury that the current New York Giants safety and former St. Charles North and Minnesota star never had, but knew he always wanted to give to kids once he got the opportunity.

“It’s just something I wish I had coming up. Somebody in my ear to show me the way like that rather than just coaches and parents,” Nubin said. “That’s something that I’ve always wanted to do, especially back in St. Charles. I think it’s really important for kids around here to be able to see that and be able to experience that, and really just bring people together to the game.”

Now, for the first time since being drafted into the NFL last season, he’ll have a chance to do that.

Nubin will return to his alma mater stadium in St. Charles to host a three-day football camp from June 20 to June 22, with the hope of spreading his knowledge and love of football.

The Rising Stars Youth Camp will take up the first two days of action June 20 and June 21, where Nubin said the focus will be introducing kids to the game of football and getting them comfortable with the basics.

On the final day, his focus will shift to high schoolers as part of the Elite Football Skills Camp, where he hopes to further develop player skills when it comes to things like technique or coverage.

“I think that’s the biggest goal of the youth camp is to have as many kids have fun and want to come back and play football as possible,” Nubin said. “As for the Elite Camp, I want those high school players to get better and be able to have things that they can take and add to their game and use during this upcoming season.

Nubin was the 47th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Giants after earning All-American honors in his final season in Minnesota. Across 13 games in his debut season, Nubin recorded 98 total tackles, a forced fumble and fumble recovery and a pass deflection.

And after facing off against star wideouts like Justin Jefferson and AJ Brown, Nubin hopes to provide a unique perspective to aid those on offense and defense at the camp.

“It’s pretty easy to reiterate those things to a wide receiver about what they can do to a defensive back, because that’s what I do,” Nubin said. “I know exactly what things wide receivers can do to set themselves up for success.”

While he knows it’ll be difficult hosting his first camp, Nubin said that he hopes that it’s the first of many that he’ll get to host at his alma mater.

“I just want to make this as big as possible in the community,” Nubin said. “I want to bring as many people — not just kids, but their families too — to this and make it a big community event to have people just come out, have fun for the game of football and have a good time."