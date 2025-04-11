Coaches at Hall High School shaped Pete McAdams’ Hall of Fame career

Pete McAdams was described as a student of the game when he played football at Hall High School.

He took that knowledge gained playing for the Red Devils north of the state line into a long, successful coaching career in Wisconsin, both at the high school and collegiate levels.

On April 5, McAdams was recognized for his career work with induction into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

“I think any time your peers recognize you it, means as much as it can mean,” he said. “I think there’s been a lot of coaches gone through the state, I’m among excellent company. I’m humbled to be a part of this fraternity, but it also means I’ve been doing it for a long time.”

McAdams started his coaching career at his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, in 1992 coaching tight ends, receivers, defensive backs and special teams. As defensive coordinator in 1999, his defense helped the Pointers win the WIAC championship and a NCAA playoff berth and No. 1 ranking in turnovers caused.

He took over as head coach at Stevens Point Area Senior High School from 2000 to 2020, where his leadership carried the Panthers to new heights. He led the Panthers to a 146-72 record and six Wisconsin Valley Conference/Valley Football Association championships. They reached the state semifinals twice, advancing to the Division 1 state championship game in 2010, losing to Waukesha West 45-26 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

He was named conference coach of the year seven times and was selected twice as the Green Bay Packers’ High School Coach of the Week.

McAdams was a football, basketball and track standout at Hall High School. He received the coveted Richard Nesti Award, which recognizes athletics as well as scholarship.

He said he had some great influences from his coaches at Hall that have shaped his own coaching career.

“I go back to my days of Hall and the influences my coaches had on me and wanting to become a coach one day,” he said. “I had three outstanding coaches in Eric Bryant in basketball, Rollie Morris in track and Gary Vicini in football. All three of them impacted me immensely.”

McAdams said he had many conversations with Vicini when he started coaching football and he’s “been a mentor to me throughout my entire career.”

As a senior, he helped the Red Devils go from an 0-9 season to their first playoff appearance and victory in 1987, finishing 8-3. He made first team NCIC All-Conference at Hall, both on defense and offense. He was also named the Red Devils’ MVP and Most Valuable Defensive Player.

“I remember one game he had eight tackles and two interceptions and a fumble recovery. That’s a year’s stats for some,” retired Hall Athletic Director Frank Colmone said.

Colmone said McAdams was a student of the game when he played at Hall while his coach at UW-Stevens Point called him a coach of field.

“Pete was a very hard-working football player and a good football player,” Colmone said. “He was good at reading defenses, which made him an outstanding defensive back. He could play several offensive positions, and did whenever asked. He was a great kid who made the honor roll and got several awards his senior year, both athletically and scholastically.”

McAdams takes pride in hearing himself described in that way.

“I followed my coaches’ lead. I trusted my coaches and did whatever they wanted me to do,” McAdams said. “Part of that was coaches expected you to get into film study and know your opponent. I always tried to do the best I could understanding my opponents.”

The next stop of his playing career took McAdams to the Hilltop to play football for IVCC and legendary coach Vince McMahon, who also made a big impact.

“Another longtime mentor I had throughout my coaching career,” McAdams said. “I learned a ton from him. How to interact with players, how to treat players. Really the biggest thing is how to give the players the confidence they need to excel at the next level.”

From IVCC, he transferred to play at the UW-Stevens Point, where he earned all-conference honors at safety and led the team in tackles as a senior.

McAdams said he was inspired to play football by his father, Bill (Iowa), his uncle Bob Walsh (Troy State) and brother Brian (Northern Illinois).

It was his dad who kept him in the game when he was prepared to step away. He retired at Stevens Point High School in late July 2021 following the spring COVID season, wanting to take care of his failing father back home in Illinois.

About that time, UW-Stevens Point was in need of a linebackers coach and his dad told him to take the job.

“My dad was not doing well and did not have a lot of time left to live. My intentions were to get down to Illinois to spend more time with him before he passed on,” McAdams said. “As soon as I stepped away (from high school), UW-Stevens Point had a coaching change and needed a positions coach. I had a conversation with my dad and told him I didn’t want to coach and wanted to be able to spend time with him.

“He’s actually the one who told me to coach. That had always been a connection my dad and I had through football. He was a star at Hall and all-stater player and went on to play at the University of Iowa. I’ve always looked up to him as a football mind, I ended up doing that. With two games to go, he did pass away.”

While retired from the sidelines, McAdams, 55, is still teaching psychology and social problems classes at Stevens Point Area High School. When spring turns into summer and then fall, he can’t help but think about football.

“I think anyone who loved it as much as I did and did it for 30 years, you’re going to miss it,” he said.

He helps area programs with fundraising and still gets a taste of football in a little way.

“I’m out there watching some games and practices and some have him come in and talk to their players,” he said. “I’ve been enjoying. I still feel like I’m a part of the game on that end of it. That’s been exciting still. I enjoy that.”