Here are 5 Kane County Chronicle-area football players to watch in 2025

St. Charles North's Keaton Reinke (6) runs after the catch for a touchdown against Batavia's Drew DiBiase (3) during a football game last season at Batavia High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

The Kane County Chronicle area was filled to the brim with senior talent last season, with 15 of the 22 All-Area selections being from the Class of 2025.

While those players will be gone by the time the 2025 football season comes around, there’s still plenty of talent that will be present in the area.

With that being said, here are five players to look out for in 2025.

Batavia's Ryan Myers (Photo Provided By Batavia Athletics)

Ryan Myers, Batavia

Position: OL

Class: 2026

Myers was a key factor to the Bulldogs’ success throughout the season, with the team averaging 188.4 rushing yards a game and scoring 70 touchdowns over the season. Myers, who currently holds eight Division I offers, will look to play a vital role on the line once again with a good chunk of Batavia’s offense returning in 2025, including the QB duo of Bodi Anderson and Michael Vander Luitgaren.

St. Charles North's Keaton Reinke (Photo Provided By St. Charles North Athletics)

Keaton Reinke, St. Charles North

Position: WR/KR

Class: 2026

Reinke burst onto the scene in his first fully healthy season at the varsity level for St. Charles North. He had 80 receptions for 1,218 yards and 16 touchdowns while also adding a kickoff return and passing score. He’s also caught the attention of multiple Power Four programs as he currently holds offers from Stanford, Northwestern, Iowa and Minnesota. Reinke garnered IHSFCA All-State honorable mention honors, and looks to be the key part of a vastly returning receiving core for the North Stars.

St. Francis' Jaylen Torres

Jaylen Torres, St. Francis

Position: OL/DL

Class: 2026

A two-way star on the line for the Spartans a season ago, Torres picked up 68 pancakes/knockdowns on the offensive side and had 63 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, 11 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble on defense to earn IHSFCA All-State honors. He’ll look to be a key factor on the line for the Spartans once again, especially after losing some key pieces on the defensive side to graduation.

Geneva's Dane Turner (Photo Provided By Geneva Athletics)

Dane Turner, Geneva

Position: DB

Class: 2026

Turner played a key role on the Geneva defense by leading a relatively young DB room last season. He finished the season with five interceptions to go with 71 tackles, two tackles for loss, a pass defended and a fumble recovery. With a majority of the starters from the Class 6A state runner-up team leaving to graduation, Turner will be crucial in leading the defense while the team tries to find its footing in the early stages.

St. Francis junior Zach Washington

Zach Washington, St. Francis

Position: WR

Class: 2026

Washington was one of the most efficient wideouts in the state in a talented St. Francis wide receivers room. And with two receiving options from last season gone, it opens the door of possibility for him a lot wider. Washington caught 32 passes for 655 yards and nine touchdowns last season, while becoming a top kickoff return threat, returning three kicks for touchdowns while earning IHSFCA All-State honors. He also is one of the most sought after wideouts in the state, holding Power Four offers from schools like Illinois, Indiana, Miami, Michigan State, Missouri, Wisconsin and Ole Miss.