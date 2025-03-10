Bolingbrook alum John Williams ‘vindicated’ with opportunity to compete at NFL Combine

Bolingbrook alumnus and Cincinnati offensive lineman John Williams speaks with reporters at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS – John Williams has never considered himself to be the most popular player throughout his career. And that doesn’t really bother him.

Williams only held a handful of college scholarship offers as a senior at Bolingbrook in 2020, but he found the right spot. He committed to Cincinnati as part of the Class of 2020 and helped the Bearcats win two American Athletic Conference titles and reach the College Football Playoff in 2021.

So when Williams walked into the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine during the last week in February, he felt a sense of validation and comfort. He wasn’t always expected to be there, and he was ready to prove that he belonged.

“I kind of feel a bit vindicated,” Williams said. “I’ve been underrated for a while, and I feel like I still need to earn a little bit. But it’s been amazing. This is an amazing opportunity, something you always dream about. I honestly haven’t really even processed it quite yet.”

It was a lot to process given that Williams didn’t always think reaching the NFL was attainable. Williams had dreams of playing in the league since he was child. But after a quieter college recruitment, Williams wasn’t sure he’d get to the NFL.

That mindset changed his freshman season at Cincinnati.

Williams had limited action during his freshman season, playing in just four games, and redshirted like most freshmen linemen. But Williams watched former teammate James Hudson put in the work needed in order to be drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hudson’s selection felt shocking for Williams. He knew and played with somebody who was drafted. It opened what Williams thought was a closed door.

“It was like, wow,” Williams recalled. “OK, it’s time to go now.”

Williams quickly became more involved his sophomore season as a backup tackle and started developing what he called his violent style of play. He learned how to be good with his hands in pass blocking, becoming a solid protection at the end of the line.

Consistency also became an important part of Williams’ resume. He played 12 of the team’s 14 games as a backup in 2021 and only missed one game in 2022. Williams took over the starting left tackle spot in 2023 and never missed a game over the next two seasons.

He finished this past season with fourth-highest blocking rate in the Big 12 according to Pro Football Focus.

Williams dedicated time and effort to make sure he was as available as possible. He’d spend a lot of time in the training room, and when he wasn’t there, he’d use free time and stretch at home.

“It’s huge,” Williams said of his availability. “I’ve been very fortunate, and obviously it took a lot of work to be able to start all 12 games the past two seasons and play pretty much every snap at left tackle. It takes consistency.”

Williams had a strong showing during his combine workout. He ran the 40-yard dash in 5.17 seconds, completed the three-cone drill in 7.93 and completed 29 bench press repetitions.

NFL Next Gen Stats gave Williams a total 70 score combining his production score (67) and athleticism score (78), the 11th-highest among offensive guard prospects.

With just over a month left before the NFL Draft takes place in Green Bay, Wisc., on April 24-26, Williams will make final preparations and workouts to prepare himself to realize his dreams of playing in the NFL. That includes the possibility of playing for his hometown Chicago Bears.

“That would be crazy to go back home and play for my city, my state,” Williams said. “That would be amazing.”