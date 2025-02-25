Stekala welcomes chance to build at Plainfield East

Plainfield East’s new head football coach, Daniel Stekala, is entering a job that most admit looks like a pretty substantial challenge.

But that’s one of the primary things that attracted Stekala to the job in the first place.

Stekala was recently named the new head coach of Plainfield East, where he replaces Harvey Jackson, who compiled a 6-12 overall record in two seasons at the helm. Stekala knows he’s got some work to do. But it is work that he welcomes.

“There’s a ton of talent and a ton of opportunity here,” Stekala said. “It is a place that I feel like I can call home and a place where I can build something, something of my own.

“Obviously there are challenges in building a team and creating a culture of accountability, but just having the opportunity to help our athletes reach new heights and new potential is what appealed to me.”

Stekala takes over Plainfield East after a myriad of stops he thinks gives a wide array of experiences that should help in his quest. Most recently, Stekala was an assistant at the University of St. Francis, first as a wide receivers coach and then last season as a defensive line coach.

Stekala also was the head coach at Farragut Academy in Chicago and had stops as an assistant at both Oak Lawn and St. Laurence. And with nearly a decade of experience underneath him, he sees Plainfield East as a chance to combine those experiences into an environment where the Bengals can thrive.

“So my biggest thing is just using all the skills that I’ve learned from each level and implementing that into one program,” Stekala said. “One of the things that we want to establish is just that we get a true buy-in from all levels. It’s not just a football team, it’s a football program.

“Freshmen will be treated and totally accountable just as high as a varsity player, because we are all Plainfield East.”

Plainfield East has never won a playoff game, as it is 0-4 in four all-time playoff appearances since the program began in 2009.

Stekala knows it won’t change overnight, but hopes he can begin to install the foundation for a program that not only becomes a regular in the playoff conversation, but can finally break through the wall and claim that elusive postseason win.

“So I want to be a program where we are going to be consistently developing our athletes and competing for conference championships and playoff wins, which is something that hasn’t been accomplished yet,” Stekala said. “ ‘Culture’ is going to be the key word.

“You have to create a culture where players are taking pride in wearing the Plainfield East jersey and are excited to be a part of it.”