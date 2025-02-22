Lincoln-Way East quarterback Jonas Williams flips commitment to USC from Oregon

Lincoln-Way East’s Jonas Williams passes against Minooka in a game from last fall. Williams confirmed on Friday that he was changing a previous commitment to Oregon and is now committed to USC. (Gary Middendorf)

Lincoln-Way East standout quarterback Jonas Williams confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday evening that he changed his commitment and is now planning to head to USC after his senior season with the Griffins in the fall.

Williams, a junior, made a verbal commitment to Oregon in the fall, but continued to field offers throughout the winter and recently made the decision to switch to USC after making an unofficial visit to the school.

Even though Williams had made a verbal commitment to Oregon, prior to making the decision to change that commitment to USC, he had also planned to make visits to LSU and Ole Miss.

Williams threw for 2,926 yards and 42 touchdowns with just six interceptions in his junior season with Lincoln-Way East while completing nearly 68% of his passes.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Jonas Williams has Flipped his Commitment from Oregon to USC, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 215 QB from Frankfort Heights, IL had been Committed to the Ducks since August



“Trojan Nation, let’s turn up”https://t.co/3JPg4a1HQV pic.twitter.com/4iCzwNFI8c — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 21, 2025

Williams spent the first two years of his high school career at Bolingbrook and his career passing numbers for both yardage (8,932) and touchdowns (109) already place him in the top five in state history, according to IHSA records. The top spot in both categories is well within his reach if he has a moderately productive senior campaign.