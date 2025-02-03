Here are five Herald-News area football players to watch in 2025

The Class of 2025 in The Herald-News coverage area featured plenty of talented players who signed with Division I schools. While the area will lose plenty of talent with this season’s group of seniors graduating, the cupboard is far from bare.

Here are five local players to watch for the 2025 season.

Jonas Williams

Jonas Williams, Lincoln-Way East

Class: 2026

Position: QB

The reigning Herald-News Player of the Year, Williams had committed to Oregon, then flipped his commitment late last month to Southern California. It’s easy to understand why Williams is so coveted after passing for 2,926 yards and 42 touchdowns while running for 400 yards and seven TDs in leading the Griffins to a 12-1 record. He is in prime position to break the IHSA career passing touchdown record next season.

Lincoln-Way East’s Jacob Alexander wraps up Loyola’s Ryan Fitzgerald in the Class 8A semifinal on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024 in Frankfort. (Gary Middendorf)

Jacob Alexander, Lincoln-Way East

Class: 2026

Position: DL

Alexander had several Division I schools after him, but he recently chose Illinois over other Big Ten schools such as Michigan, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Nebraska. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound edge rusher was a disruptive force for the Griffins last season, delivering 36 tackles, including five sacks and two tackles for loss for a defensive unit that allowed just over 10 points a game.

Lincoln-Way West’s Jahan Abubakar secures the ball on a run up the middle against Batavia on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in New Lenox. (Gary Middendorf)

Jahan Abubakar, Lincoln-Way West

Class: 2026

Position: RB

Abubakar has been an integral part of the Warriors' offense for the past two seasons and is poised to take on a full-time role this fall after rushing for 1,019 yards and nine touchdowns last season. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder already has offers from Boston College and Toledo, with visits set up to Minnesota, Michigan State, Northwestern and Iowa State.

Ian Campbell signals Joliet Catholic possession after a Morris fumble in the Class 5A semifinal on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

Ian Campbell, Joliet Catholic

Class: 2026

Position: DE

Campbell was one of only two non-seniors to start on defense for the Hilltoppers last season on their way to a Class 5A runner-up finish. He had 35 tackles, including team highs of seven sacks and nine tackles for loss. Campbell, who was CCL/ESCC co-Lineman of the Year last season, recently received an offer from Eastern Michigan.

Ryan Kettman

Ryan Kettman, Wilmington

Class: 2026

Position: RB/DB

Kettman earned Illinois High School Football Coaches Association All-State honorable mention honors last season after leading the Wildcats in rushing with 1,431 yards on 149 carries, an eye-popping 9.6 yards per carry, and scored 18 touchdowns. As a defensive back, he had a team-high five interceptions, as well.