Yorkville’s Dyllan Malone signs with Iowa State

Yorkville’s Dyllan Malone goes up for the catch against Joliet West in September 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

Dyllan Malone said that Iowa State was with him since the beginning of the recruitment process two years ago.

They made Malone, a Yorkville senior wide receiver, a priority at multiple turns. So in the end, that was his college choice.

Malone made it official Wednesday, signing with Iowa State. Originally committed to NIU in April, Malone decommitted from the Huskies on Oct. 7 and pledged verbally to Iowa State, two days after receiving an offer.

The three-star prospect rated the 40th-best recruit in Illinois' Class of 2025 chose Iowa State from eight total offers.

“They’ve been with me kind of since sophomore year. I went to a camp, and coach saw something in me,” Malone said. “Junior day I went for a visit there, after that I committed to NIU and I couldn’t go to those camps. [Iowa State] receivers coach [Noah] Pauley wished me luck, wished me the best and still had hope for me. I felt if he wanted me this bad, why not go there? They have better resources and the coaching staff is amazing.”

A three-year varsity player, Malone as a senior caught 31 passes for 474 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for a TD.

Malone said his interest in Iowa State intensified when Pauley came to watch a game in September at Joliet West. Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell called him shortly after to extend the scholarship offer.

“He is coming down five hours to watch me play,” Malone said. “Just seeing the commitment and faith that he sees in me for him to choose me is an honor. Definitely going to work hard every day to show what I can do.”

Malone, 6-foot-3 with a 6-7 wingspan, was an all-conference receiver this season for the Foxes. He said that the Iowa State coaching staff was attracted to his ability to go up and get the ball, his wingspan, his speed and his precise route running.

Malone is excited to join an Iowa State program that this season reached 10 wins for the first time in its 133-year history. The Cyclones play Arizona State in the Big 12 championship game this week.

“I’m very blessed; not everybody is given the opportunity like this,” Malone said. “I would say I worked for it. That’s all I can say for younger kids is don’t let the social media get to you. Stay humble and do your thing. It’s all a part of the process. Don’t beat yourself up. Work harder than you did the day before.”

Malone is putting in the work ahead of an early enrollment at Iowa State. He heads out there in January.

“Just now getting back in the lab, working on routes, getting faster and stronger,” Malone said. “Getting ahead of the game going out there early, not even just athletic wise but academically wise, taking advantage of the resources available.”