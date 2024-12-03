Friday Night Drive Week 15 Power Rankings: East St. Louis finishes at the top of the heap

East St. Louis’ Christopher Bennett Jr. sheds a tackle on a run against Geneva in the Class 6A state championship on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 in Normal. East St. Louis finished atop of the final Friday Night Drive Power Rankings. (Gary Middendorf)

In an eight class system, there’s rarely clarity on how the top teams should be ranked at the end of the season regardless of classification.

But there’s facts and data than can back this one up.

East St. Louis finishes the season as the top team in the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings after besting Geneva in the Class 6A title game on Saturday.

Ordinarily it’s debatable, but Class 8A champion Loyola lost to East St. Louis in Week 1, and Loyola beat No. 3 Mount Carmel in Week 9 of the regular season. Mount Carmel, in turn, beat Class 5A champion Nazareth (No. 4) in a regular season game.

And even though it looks clear, obviously the suggestion was made following Loyola’s win about whether or not they though that version of the Ramblers could give the Flyers a better go of things in a rematch.

“If we were to play them again, it would definitely be a lot better game than the start of the year,” Loyola quarterback Ryan Fitzgerald said. “And you’re not gonna to see an offense that scored zero points.”

Here are the complete final Friday Night Drive Power Rankings: