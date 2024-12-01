Tony Chahino sparks Geneva in Class 6A final, caps off memorable senior season at QB

NORMAL — Geneva didn’t have the best start to the Class 6A title game.

After 15 minutes of football, the Vikings found themselves trailing 20-0 against East St. Louis and with only 17 offensive yards to go with it.

All the Vikings needed was a spark to get back in it. And senior quarterback Tony Chahino provided it.

Chahino led the Vikings into the end zone on each of the next four drives to put up 28 points against the Flyers, the most that they’ve given up in a game all season.

“We’re one of those teams on offense where we scored a lot of points this year, even throughout the playoffs,” Geneva coach Boone Thorgesen said. “Once we get going and get that click, it’s just a huge amount for us and it just keeps getting better and better for us as the game goes on.”

Geneva’s Anthony Chahino launches a touchdown pass against East St. Louis in the Class 6A state championship on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 in Normal. (Gary Middendorf)

Despite the Vikings dropping the title game to the Flyers 48-28, Chahino finished the game going 20-for-39 with 323 passing yards and four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing).

It was his second consecutive game where the senior passed for over 300 yards after only going over the mark once in his first 12 games. It was also the first time all season that the Flyers allowed over 300 passing yards in the game.

“I’m proud of my performance, but I always feel like I can always do better,” Chahino said. “It’s those little things that I wish I could have back. But that’s the way the game moves. You learn from your mistakes. Every week, I’ve made a mistake since Week 1 and I’ve been trying to learn off of it. I took it very seriously in the playoffs. I cracked down a lot more on watching film, breaking down the other team. I came out and just tried to ball.”

The loss puts an end to Chahino’s first and final season under center for the Vikings. The senior finished with 3,600 passing yards and 55 total touchdowns.

Not bad for a player that was playing fullback and linebacker for the Vikings a season ago.

“He’s just been fantastic,” Thorgesen said. “He got better and better not just as a quarterback, but as a leader as well. He was undeniably our leader. And just to have a kid to have a senior year like he did, it doesn’t happen. He does everything that you ask. He’s a great kid. I’m just happy that he had the year that he did and I’m just really proud of him.”

Geneva head coach Boone Thorgesen consoles Anthony Chahino on the sidelines after throwing an interception against East St. Louis in the Class 6A state championship on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 in Normal. (Gary Middendorf)

Part of Chahino’s success came from the connection that he had with his senior wide receivers. Georgia commit Talyn Taylor finished the day with eight receptions for 116 yards, while Finnegan Weppner finished with six receptions for 111 yards on the day. Both receivers finished the season with over 1,000 receiving yards.

“The connection has just evolved substantially,” said Taylor, who finished the year with 1,617 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns. “Chemistry wise we wanted to work together and outside of practice and watching film. Our chemistry is good heading in and just keeping that there and building it up is most important for that quarterback-wide receiver duo.”

While the Vikings fell short in their quest for their first state title in program history, it was nothing short of a memorable season for the senior.

“I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Chahino said. “I’ve had a couple rough years in my high school career, but it’s all about staying patient and focused. I stayed patient, and good things happened. I couldn’t ask for anything more than playing with the boys I’ve grown up with.”