Montini blows out Monticello in Class 3A final, claims seventh IHSA state title

Montini Catholic's CJ Harkins sprints down the sideline to score a touchdown against Monticello during the Class 3A State football championship on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at Hancock Stadium in Normal. (Scott Anderson)

NORMAL – After eight years, Mike Bukovsky has his title as Montini’s head coach.

The Broncos’ offense was unstoppable most of the day Friday against Monticello, amassing 545 total yards of offense in a 49-8 win.

It was the seventh title for the Broncos, the first since 2015 and the first since Bukovsky shifted from defensive coordinator on those title teams to head coach in 2017.

Montini (12-2) scored on its first three drives, needing nine plays and 3:02 to amass 225 yards.

Jeremiah Peterson put the Broncos on the board 102 seconds into the game with a 5-yard run after quarterback Israel Abrams scrambled 47 yards to get them into the red zone.

On the next drive Abrams found CJ Harkins on a screen that he turned into a 53-yard touchdown catch. Abrams on the next drive found Peterson on a screen that he turned into a 47-yard touchdown catch and a 21-0 lead going into the second quarter.

In the second quarter, Abrams picked up just his second rushing touchdown of the year. He entered the game with 61 carries and 199 yards but finished Friday’s game with five carries for 49 yards and the one score.

Abrams tossed his third touchdown of the game on another screen pass to push the lead to 35-0 with 1:20 left in the first half. This time he hit Harkins again for a 70-yard gain.

In the second half, JoJo James found the end zone on a 5-yard run, pushing the lead to 42-0 with 4:29 left in the second half, capping the longest drive of the game to that point at 13 plays, 77 yards and 3:44 off the clock.

Montini fell just short of the 3A record for most total yards in the title game. The 3A record remains the 555 yards Williamsville got against Byron in the 2019 game. The Broncos still hold the 5A title game with the 853 yards they got against JCA in 2011.

The Broncos scored on seven of their eight drives. The Sages (12-2) scored with 30 seconds left when quarterback Nolan Buehnerkemper found Carter Foran for a 29-yard catch.