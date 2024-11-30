Geneva football vs. East St. Louis Class 6A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Geneva faces East St. Louis in the state title game of the 2024 Class 6A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive editor Steve Soucie will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Geneva vs. East St. Louis kickoff: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Hancock Stadium, Illinois State University

Geneva-East St. Louis preview

East St. Louis has had multiple teams that have come into the state finals as the odds-on favorite, but something seems even more ominous about this particular version of the Flyers. East St. Louis’ lone loss came in overtime against national ranked IMG Academy and it has flexed its powerhouse capabilities all season long starting all the way back with a Week 1 win over 8A finalist Loyola. East St. Louis probably relishes not having to deal with the unique offensive attack plied by Cary-Grove the last few seasons although it is possible that this particular defense may have welcomed that challenge.

FND pick: East St. Louis 41, Geneva 24

Live updates