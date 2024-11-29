Lena-Winslow football vs. Althoff Class 1A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Lena-Winslow faces Althoff in the state title game of the 2024 Class 1A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive editor Eddie Carifio will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Lena-Winslow vs. Althoff kickoff: 10 a.m. Friday

Where: Hancock Stadium, Illinois State University

Lena-Winslow-Althoff preview

Belleville Althoff didn’t play a single Class 1A team until entering the postseason, playing a schedule littered with schools of much larger classifications and they never once didn’t look the part against those opponents. Other than one game (a 14-10 win over Kaneland), Althoff scored at least 41 points a game, but its defense is also rather salty having held nine foes to two touchdowns or less. On paper, Althoff looks like it might be too much for anyone in Class 1A, but if there’s any team that can push the Crusaders in this classification it appears that it is the opponent that they are facing this week.

FND pick

Belleville Althoff 43, Lena-Winslow 42

Live updates