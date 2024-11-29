Chicago Christian overwhelms Maroa-Forsyth for 2A title

NORMAL – Entering the Class 2A title game, a lot of the talk was Maroa-Forsyth’s propensity to run a high-octane offensive attack.

But what happened in Friday afternoon’s Class 2A State Championship showed almost no octane at all while Chicago Christian imposed its will in winning its first state championship with a 47-0 victory.

It was Maroa-Forsyth’s fifth consecutive loss in a title game and its vaunted offensive attack was held to just 23 yards and had absolute zero rhythm against a spirited effort from Chicago Christian’s defense.

Chicago Christian opened the scoring with a 27-yard touchdown run from Kenny Jager and extended that lead to 13-0 near the end of the first quarter on a nifty 39-yard touchdown scamper from Christian Flutman.

And while the Knights were imposing their will, the Trojans were able to counter with almost nothing. Maroa-Forsyth’s passing attack which had averaged nearly 300 passing yards in the first 13 games of its season finished the first half with just 16 passing yards.

Chicago Christian out-gained Maroa-Forsyth 238-32 before the break as Jager ground out 97 yards on 19 carries as the Knights racked up 10 first downs to just one for Maroa.

Further proof of the fact that it was simply Chicago Christian’s day came just before halftime. Flutman launched a pass that was batted up in the air apparently seemed up its way to be intercepted by Maroa-Forsyth before the ball ended up on a second ricochet in the hands of Niko Griggs, who turned and raced into the endzone for a 59-yard score that stretched Chicago Christian’s lead to 21-0.

That wave of momentum carried into the second half as the Knights tacked on another score to start the second half as Flutman broke down the defense for an 18-yard touchdown run after a lengthy drive. Flutman added another 9-yard touchdown on Chicago Christian’s next possession and the runaway was officially underway.