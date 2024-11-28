Nolan Daly never intended to play at Nazareth, now he’s key cog on team going for a third straight state title

Nolan Daly never intended to play football at Nazareth.

The senior defensive tackle is wrapping up a stellar career for the Roadrunners. A three-year starter, Daly was a key figure in back-to-back state championships. Daly is part of a large group of seniors who led the program through some tough times following the coronavirus pandemic, helping Nazareth battle low numbers and several players forced to play both ways.

With the Roadrunners on the cusp of a third straight title, facing Joliet Catholic in the Class 5A state championship game at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Hancock Stadium at Illinois State University, Daly said he’s shocked at how his career turned out.

“Nazareth was never the plan for me,” Daly said. “I showed up to a youth camp in seventh grade and fell in love. My mom also liked it. We did a tour in COVID, then the rest is history. I had no contact with the coaches. I just showed up on day one of summer camp of my freshman year. That’s how my Nazareth career started. I had no recruitment.”

Nazareth coach Tim Racki, who is seeking his 10th state title on Saturday, called Daly a key cog during the Roadrunners’ last three teams.

“His intelligence is off the charts and his intensity and toughness,” Racki said. “He’s a complete player. He brings a lot to the field. He’s tough and brings that to practice as well and he does not take a play off, dating back to his freshman year. He has the type of motor that’s infectious among his teammates.”

Racki said Daly’s worth to his program can’t be measured solely by statistics. Daly ranks second on the team with 77 tackles, behind team leader and Stanford recruit Gabe Kaminski (106 tackles).

“He’s highly competitive and never satisfied and always does what the team needs,” Racki said. “His character off the field, in terms of academics and how he handles himself without a football helmet on, makes me so proud to have him in our football program.”

Listed as 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Daly said he’s endured some tough times in the trenches battling bigger and stronger players. He played nose tackle in his sophomore season at 200 pounds, including in the state title game against Peoria.

“At 225 pounds, that’s not where I’ll end up in college,” Daly said. “I won’t be in the trenches, playing against the big guys, but it helps me in the long run when I transition outside. It will benefit me in the long run. There’s one game that does stick out in my mind was against Peoria, when they had an offensive line that averaged around 370 pounds. I had to go out against their left guard who was a 390-pound freshman.”

But Daly’s ability to adapt to playing several positions is his calling card. His long career, dating back to his youth days, included playing running back, linebacker, wide receiver and linebacker. Last season, Daly, who has a 4.1 GPA, started at right tackle and defensive end, logging 160 snaps in a win over Fenwick.

“The 160 snaps is my record,” Daly said.

Racki said Daly’s easy-going personality, adaptability and high IQ helped solve several problems for the Roadrunners through the years at positions of need.

“He’s been like that since day one, playing multiple positions throughout his career here,” Racki said. “He never bats an eye when we move him. He goes wherever, whenever we need him. It’s just a blessing for a coach to have a player who defines selflessness and the team being first.”

Daly said he prides himself on his team-first attitude and willingness to help the Roadrunners.

I think I’m a pretty versatile player, and I can go out on the field and contribute at a lot of different positions,” Daly said. “That’s what adds value to me as a player. It doesn’t benefit me all the time because I’m playing out of position for this whole year. My natural position is probably defensive end or outside linebacker. I worked on my speed a lot in the offseason and I’ve been playing a lot faster than I was the last two years.”

Daly said the Roadrunners, especially the seniors, will be ready for any challenge by the powerhouse Hilltoppers on Saturday. He said the seniors have built a steely determination from their first year in the program.

“We realized we were part of that rebuilding group,” Daly said. “As sophomores, we were able to climb all the way to the state title game with a team not as talented as past Nazareth teams. We were able to do it again in our junior year. Our senior year we have a ton of talent with skill players who can make big plays all the time on offense and defense, a really solid offensive and defensive line. This is the year it was easy to predict Nazareth would be in the place we are now. It was great to see it come together.”