Joliet Catholic winning its battles up front throughout run to state title game

The old saying goes that football games are won in the trenches, meaning that whichever team wins the battle on the offensive and defensive lines tends to win the game.

That has certainly been the case for Joliet Catholic Academy.

Throughout the season, the Hilltoppers have been able to impose their will on both offense and defense by getting a strong push from the big men up front. That was on display Saturday in a 42-7 win over Morris in the Class 5A semifinals that boosted JCA into a title game rematch with Nazareth. The Roadrunners beat the Hilltoppers 38-20 last season in the championship game, a fact not lost on the current team.

JCA can also become the first team in IHSA history to win 16 state championships. They are currently tied with Mount Carmel with 15 titles, and Mount Carmel plays Saturday for the Class 7A title against Batavia.

“It’s exciting to be going back to state,” JCA running back Larry Stringham said after Saturday’s win. “We definitely have some unfinished business after last year.

“State titles are expected here, and we want to be able to leave our own legacy and have a big spot in the trophy case.”

Stringham racked up 185 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries in Saturday’s win. He knew just where the credit should go, pointing out that the offensive line of Malik Salah (6-foot-3, 240 pounds), Cam Juricich (6-5, 330), Jake Jackovich (6-3, 275), Connor Ahoyt (6-3, 270), Michael Lunch (6-5, 300) and tight end Ryan Yurisich (6-3, 250) is the engine that powers the offense.

“The O-line has really been stepping up all year, especially in the playoffs,” Stringham said. “Everything I do is thanks to them. Every touchdown I score, every yard that I get, I can’t do it without them getting that push up front.

“We all work well together. A lot of us have been playing together for the last four years, so we have pretty much become family.”

Ian Campbell signals Joliet Catholic possession after a Morris fumble in the Class 5A semifinal on Saturday. (Gary Middendorf)

Meanwhile, the JCA defensive line of Nico Ronchetti, Zach Pomatto, Rocco Powell and Ian Campbell was busy pushing Morris’ offensive line backwards and allowing linebackers such as Daniel Rouse and Nick Bueno to roam free and track down the ball. The Hilloppers’ version of the Fearsome Foursome helped limit Morris to just 25 rushing yards and forced their opponents to try to move the ball almost exclusively through the air. The defensive line also shined on that front, putting consistent pressure on Morris quarterbacks Brady Varner and RJ Kennedy.

JCA notched two sacks - one each by Campbell and Pomatto - and the pressure forced three interceptions - two by Mikey Brow and one by Anthony Brown. Rouse also recovered a fumble to help the Hilltopper defense, which has limited playoff opponents to just 21 points in four games.

“This was a good matchup for our defense,” Rouse said. “When we play a team that is either run-heavy or balanced like Morris, we want to take that running game away. If we can make them one-dimensional, it’s easier for us to get off the field and get the ball to our offense in good field position. Then they score and we go back to the field with a lead.”

Joliet Catholic’s Mikey Brow returns an interception against Morris in the Class 5A semifinal on Saturday. (Gary Middendorf)

The trench domination did not escape JCA coach Jake Jaworski, either.

“Both lines did a great job,” he said. “We really got after the quarterback on defense, forced an early pick to set up a score and had some other chances, too. This is a defensive group that really flies to the ball and they have been doing it all year. The defense has really stepped up in the playoffs, only giving up 14 points until today [Saturday].

“The offensive line, even though we had four starters returning from last year, has gelled all year. They have really been the focal point of the offense. You can add our tight end [6-3, 250-pound Ryan Yurisich] to that group, too. He’s built more like a guard, but we use him as a tight end and he gives us another big blocker along with having good hands.

“Getting to a state championship game is not easy, and for these guys to do it two years in a row speaks volumes about their character and how hard they have worked.”