Bureau Valley earn LTPC All-Conference honors

Bureau Valley placed eight players on the Lincoln Trail/Prairieland All-Conference football team in its first season in the league.

Elijah Endress headed the Storm honorees as a unanimous selection on offense and defense. Also named first-team all-conference are Bracin Patnoe (offense/defense) and Bryce Helms (offense).

Elijah Endress (Scott Anderson)

Named to the second team were Brady Hartz (offense/defense), Ayden Andrade (defense), Tyce Barkman (defense) and Endress (punter).

Honorable mention all-conference honors went to Brock Rediger (offense), Aidan Besler (offense) and Barkman (kicker).

The Storm placed fifth in the LTPC Large-School Division at 3-4, finishing 4-5 overall.