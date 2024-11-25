November 25, 2024
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastNewsletterPhoto Store

Bureau Valley earn LTPC All-Conference honors

By Kevin Hieronymus
Bureau Valley Storm logo

Bureau Valley Storm logo

Bureau Valley placed eight players on the Lincoln Trail/Prairieland All-Conference football team in its first season in the league.

Elijah Endress headed the Storm honorees as a unanimous selection on offense and defense. Also named first-team all-conference are Bracin Patnoe (offense/defense) and Bryce Helms (offense).

Bureau Valley's Elijah Endress chews on his mouth guard during the first day of football practice on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024 at Ken Bourquin Field in Manlius.

Elijah Endress (Scott Anderson)

Named to the second team were Brady Hartz (offense/defense), Ayden Andrade (defense), Tyce Barkman (defense) and Endress (punter).

Honorable mention all-conference honors went to Brock Rediger (offense), Aidan Besler (offense) and Barkman (kicker).

The Storm placed fifth in the LTPC Large-School Division at 3-4, finishing 4-5 overall.