Lena-Winslow punches ticket to 1A title game with 42-13 handling of LeRoy

Lena-Winslow senior fullback and defensive end Aidan Wild rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries, adding three tackles for loss in a 46-13 semifinal win over LeRoy. (Bill Freskos)

LeROY – In a Class 1A semifinal showdown that looked on paper to be a pick-’em, the outcome defied expectations as Lena-Winslow flexed its backfield versatility and stout run defense, cruising to a 46-13 win over top-seeded LeRoy.

As anticipated from two flex-bone, triple-option offenses, this matchup quickly came down to which defensive front could stop the other’s run game.

It was Lena-Winslow’s defense that set the tone early, shutting down LeRoy’s ground attack and forcing three straight punts with no first downs in the first quarter while jumping out to an 8-0 lead.

With no holes opening up and its inside run game completely stifled, LeRoy was forced to get creative. It worked initially, as on the Panthers’ first drive of the second quarter they finally picked up a first down and, on the next play, its first points. Senior quarterback Bo Zeleznik connected with senior tight end Braeden Fox for a 46-yard touchdown pass, the PAT cutting the deficit to 8-7.

However, those would be the only meaningful points from LeRoy, as Lena-Winslow went on to score 28 straight points, largely thanks to junior fullback/defensive end Aidan Wild.

Wild was a force on both sides of the ball, carrying 22 times for 181 yards and three touchdowns, while also recording three tackles for loss on defense. This performance came on the heels of a similarly dominant effort in the quarterfinals last week, where Wild hit paydirt three times vs Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

“Honestly, it feels great to contribute on both sides of the ball,” Wild said. “I couldn’t do it without my teammates. The line did a great job up front, and the scout team gave us great looks during practice all week.

“Everyone did their part today.”

Wild’s teammates certainly did theirs, with junior running back Alex Schlichting carrying 18 times for 130 yards and a touchdown, and junior Koby Kearns making the most of his three carries, totaling 34 yards and a touchdown.

Wild emphasized the versatility of their offense and how each back has a unique skillset, allowing them all to be productive.

“We have so many options every time we line up. We can run the ball in a lot of different ways. Whether it’s up the middle or spreading it out, we’ve got guys who can do it all.”

L-W head coach Ric Arand echoed the same sentiment, saying that having so much talent in the backfield puts pressure on opposing defenses and simplifies decisions.

“Having multiple backs who can break big plays or churn out those small, steady gains makes life a lot easier as a playcaller,” Arand said. “We were getting a lot of second-and-5, second-and-4 situations today, which is also a huge advantage for a playcaller.”

Arand praised his defense’s performance, emphasizing how they’ve stepped up throughout the postseason.

“Our defensive line has been outstanding all year, and today was no exception. Especially in the playoffs, they’ve been absolutely dominant against the run. It wasn’t just the guys up front — the entire defense has been incredible.”

LeRoy was held to 192 yards from scrimmage, most of it coming after the game was out of reach. The Panthers’ leading rusher was senior fullback Sam Wagner, who saw his first touches in the fourth quarter and finished with 87 yards and a touchdown on two carries.

Lena-Winslow will now face the southern top seed, Belleville Althoff Catholic, at 10 a.m. Friday at Hancock Stadium in Normal for the Class 1A state championship.